Latin Night | La Noche Caliente

Start From: Friday 25 October 2019, 08:30PM to Friday 24 April 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Latin Night, Every Friday Dance at Starz Rooftop Bar, Karon beach with Sunset view. Dance your favorite rhythm, Drink your favorite flavor, and Drunk with your movements. For you who are interested, come'n join us. It's Free Entry and Complimentary Finger Food. See you soon on 25th, October and the next, next, next Friday.