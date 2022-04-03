tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand

Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand yesterday (Apr 2) reported its first case of Omicron XE, a combination of two previous versions of the Omicron variant, shortly after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned about the new hybrid.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 3 April 2022, 11:07AM

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic exercise on an unusually cool morning at Sanam Luang yesterday (Apr 2). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic exercise on an unusually cool morning at Sanam Luang yesterday (Apr 2). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The finding of XE, a mutant hybrid of the BA.1 and BA.2 variants, was reported by the Center for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital, reports the Bangkok Post.

In a post on its Facebook page, the centre said the XE recombinant was found through genomic sequencing of a swab sample taken from a Thai patient.

The XE recombinant is not the Deltacron variant, according to the centre.

The WHO warned on Tuesday that XE could be the most transmissible strain of the new coronavirus although its severity is still being investigated.

Citing information from the WHO, the centre said another new variant, Deltacron, a hybrid of the Delta and Omicron strains, does not spread quickly or cause severe symptoms following the unverified finding of another case via Massarray Genotyping.

Omicron XE was first detected in the United Kingdom on Jan 19 this year and more than 600 sequences were reported and have been confirmed since.

Citing reports from the UK Health Services Agency (UKHSA), the centre said Omicron XE is 10% more transmissible than BA.2 and 43% more transmissible than the original Omicron (B.1.1.529).

EPL predictions

It remains to be seen if Omicron XE will become the dominant strain, the centre said.

According to Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak Lineages (Pangolin), there are two recombinants of Delta and BA.1, which are XD and XF, and there are six recombinants of BA.1 and BA.2, which are XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.

Meanwhile, the country registered 26,840 more COVID-19 cases and 97 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

Yesterday, the country logged there were 28,029 new COVID-19 cases with 96 more deaths, according to the ministry.

The figures did not include 14,229 positive results from antigen tests which would have raised the total to 42,258.

Bangkok continued to report the most daily cases with 3,373, up 23 from the 3,350 announced on Friday, followed by 1,507 in Chon Buri, 1,128 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 936 in Samut Sakhon, 930 in Samut Prakan, 762 in Songkhla, 735 in Chachoengsao, 688 in Nakhon Pathom, 665 in Ayutthaya, and 652 in Khon Kaen.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 April 2022 - 11:39:39 

There we go again in Thailand. New variant, government panicking, expect new set of regimental restrictive rules on tourist inbound travel, a more complicated Thailand Pass, more money making Covid rules, etc, etc.  Outcome: Even lesser tourists.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Power outage to affect Bang Tao
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran
Ukraine claims Kyiv region as Russian pullback reveals horror
Robert Godec nominated as US ambassador to Thailand
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy
Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Two COVID-hit insurers closed
‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin
No April Fool’s joke for Phuket man who wins B18mn on lottery
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine
Roi Rim Lay heads to Sarasin Bridge for Songkran
Phuket marks 236 new COVID cases, one more death

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

The rotating governorship was introduced for a very good reason. It stopped, or lessened the corrupt...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

It is always about the money. The only way Bangkok would make any changes is if it would increase t...(Read More)

Phuket officials getting better, says island corruption chief

Thailand: The Soviet Union of SE Asia. Just lie, lie, lie until no one even recognizes the truth any...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Unless this was a late April Fool's Day joke, I will stop my donations to Soi Dog foundation, as...(Read More)

Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand

There we go again in Thailand. New variant, government panicking, expect new set of regimental restr...(Read More)

Police probe into deadly rafting accident continues

We'll never know Nasa...this story has already dropped off the radar. The "investigation&qu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

While what goes on in Thailand's government is not my business, it is my hopes that better gover...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Putting the foxes in charge of the henhouse is ridiculous. Compared to the levels of corruption at t...(Read More)

Police warning on April Fool’s Day pranks

What about posting truths, such as how corrupt and unreliable most RTP officers on Phuket are. ...(Read More)

Thais urged to offer aid to Ukrainians

@pooliekev. Yes you do speak utter nonsense. Must have taken lessons from putin himself....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 