Last Phuket sunset for 2021 disappoints crowds

PHUKET: Some 2,000 people turned out at Phuket’s iconic Promthep Cape yesterday to witness the last sunset of 2021 only to be disappointed as the usually stunning view of the sun dipping below the horizon on the Andaman Sea was obscured by clouds.

tourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 January 2022, 08:30AM

The crowds turned up, but the usually stunning sunset did not. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

While some foreigners were among the crowd to observe the Phuket tradition of watching the last sunset of the year, many of those arriving had travelled from nearby provinces in anticipation of what is usually an annual spectacle.

Chonnipa Chotimaporn, 28 years old, had travelled from Bangkok. “I came with my family to see the last sunset of 2021,” she said.

“Personally, I have encountered a lot of hard things this year. Let’s just hope that COVID, and anything else that is bad, passes quickly. Let’s just look for good things to come,” Ms Chonnipa added.

Yuraporn Wang-in, 24, had travelled from Surat Thani to watch the sunset.

“This year I have prayed about work, to meet good people and to have bad people out of my life. Next year, I wish everyone to find good things, the most important thing is to find good love,” she said.