The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown

Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown

PHUKET: The mass inspections of migrant worker camps across Phuket continued yesterday (July 30) as officials inspected two major construction sites in Thalang.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthMyanmarconstruction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 July 2021, 11:52AM

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Two large construction site workers camps in Thalang were inspected yesterday (July 30). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong led a host of local officials and medical staff from government health facilities in Tambon Thepkrasattri to the KMIT Construction camp in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, which is home to 205 Myanmar nationals.

A total of 105 people at the camp were confirmed to have received their first dose of vaccination, and a further 75 people were confirmed to have received two vaccination injections, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

A total of 85 Thai workers were found to be staying at the camp, all of whom were deemed to be “fully vaccinated” by having received two injections of COVID vaccination.

It was noted that 20 children were staying at the camp.

The team of officials then inspected Rama 2 Civil Works construction camp in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, which is home to 231 Myanmar nationals, including 12 children. 

The officers confirmed that 138 of the Myanmar workers at the camp had received one vaccination injection, but only 12 had received two vaccination injections and 69 of the Myanmar workers had not received any vaccination injections.

In contrast, of the 30 Thai nationals at the camp, all of them had received two vaccination injections.

MGID

Further, the inspection revealed that 35 workers at the camp had not even been registered to receive state-provided COVID vaccination.

Tambon officials were to coordinate with the vaccination station set up at Phuket airport to ensure the workers were vaccinated, said the report.

Sulaimart Kaewngamdee, an “Inspector” assisting Thepkasattri Subdistrict Kamnan Sittichai Chantawat, said Thepkrasattri officials had been regularly checking camps in their area.

“We have been doing this for a while, to bring foreign workers into the system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to people in the area,” he said.

“In addition, you know by seeing many workers in a pickup truck and ‘informal’ sectors [sic] in the area,” he added.

“Our actions will be in accordance with the policy of Phuket provincial governor, according to the measures to increase the intensity of effectively preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

 

Phuket community
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

A Singapore Air plane took off in a microburst couple of weeks ago, barreled right through it. I can...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

These infections are NOT driven by sandbox infected arrivals are contained - Bridge should have been...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

Announcement No 28- very 1984. the days of the sheepul are past- I hear more and more Thais I know s...(Read More)

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

Thailands Plan has always been to buy Sinovac and AZ, because High So Thais have big interests in th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

"Amazing that on Phuket no Covid patients need breathing tube" ? That has simply to do wit...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

Hate to say it but it is very unclear whether what we hear from the government is actually the truth...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

The serial whinger is at it again. Why are you even in this country if ALL you ever do is complain a...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

@Robby, May we say that even 2 jabs of chinese vaccines are to weak/ineffective, seen the Phuket war...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

And the numbers will continue to climb if they keep on going with the ill-fated sandbox. Time to bri...(Read More)

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

Is the TMD ever going to fix the Phuket radar so we can see when bad weather is coming. It has be...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura

 