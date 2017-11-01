PHUKET: A large sinkhole that appeared in Thepkrasattri Rd right beside a busy bridge over Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town last week has been repaired, local council workers have confirmed.

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 03:23PM

The sinkhole, big enough for grown men to stand in, developed right beside the bridge near the Komaraphat Intersection (see map below).

The hole was filled and repaved on Friday (Oct 27), Arjin Tunyongthong of Phuket City Municipality’s engineering department told The Phuket News today (Nov 1).

“The sinkhole may have appeared due to heavy rains,” he said.

“Adding to this, was the humidity of a cluster of large sticks of bamboo and parts of tree stuck under the bridge, causing water to become trapped underneath for long periods of time,” said Mr Arjin.

“The bamboo and blockage under the bridge had been cleared away, just prior to the road collapse,” he added.

“We poured concrete into the sinkhole, filled it with some soil and rocks, before doing the asphalt road surface repair,” he said.

Asked how they can be certain of the strength after repairs, Mr Arjin responded, “I’m not sure, I’m in the construction department. Maybe you can ask the management about that.”