Large arms cache seized in Phuket, two arrested

PHUKET: A team of military and police officers have arrested two men and seized a cahe of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

Friday 13 July 2018, 02:01PM

Sanakorn Jirayut, 51, was arrested with various firearms, ammunition and even TNT. Photo:

Weera Euabanrung, 50, was also found in possession of various firearms and ammunition. Photo: Phuket City Police

At 7:30 yesterday (July 12) acting on an arrest warrant, Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, Sub Lt Wattanachai Klongpradit of the Royal Thai Army 25th Military together with officers from Phuket City Police led by Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul, Lt Col Rungrit Rattanapakdee of the Phuket City Police from the Phuket City Police and other officers conducted a search of the 6/78 Moo 2 in Rassada.

During the search police arrested Sanakorn Jirayut, 51, when he was found in possession of a cache of weapons including military-issued weapons, ammunition including 7.62mm as well as .357, .45, .22-calibre bullets and even TNT, detonators and electronic circuits reported police.

Sanakorn was taken to Phuket City Police Station where he told police some of the firearms belonged to his friend in the military.

Following the questioning of Sarakorn, officers went to raid another property in Moo 6 in Rassada, where they found Weera Euabanrung, 50, with some registered firearms and some unregistered firearms including a CZ semi-automatic handgun, one pistol, one Sig Sauer handgun, a .22 rifle, two shotguns and assortment of matching ammunition.

Weera was also taken to Phuket City Police Station where he told police enjoyed shooting together and had collected many firearms, he said.

Police have reported that Sarakorn has been charged with illegal possession of military-issued weapons, illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of ammunition.

Weera has been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

 

 

Kurt | 13 July 2018 - 15:44:26 

.."belonged to his friend in the army".. This is saying something about lack of Army weapon security! ..." some registered, some unregistered'..  Anyone who knows why a man should have many weapons, registered or unregistered?
I always write it, Phuket island is sinking due to drugs and weapons.

Large arms cache seized in Phuket, two arrested

