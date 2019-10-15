Kata Rocks
L'Aperitivo Italiano

L'Aperitivo Italiano

Start From: Saturday 19 October 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 09:00PM

From 18.30 to 21.00 for Bath 490+. Free flow of Italian Sparking - red and white beverages with pass around Cicchettis (Italian Tapas).

Person : L'Opera
Address : L'Opera, Laguna Road
Phone : 076 271 430/095 468 2248
Website :
http://www.loperaphuket.com

 

