Laotian woman arrested in Phuket with ya bah, ya ice

PHUKET: A 38-year-old Laotian woman was arrested in Pa Khlok yesterday when she was found in possession of 263 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 11 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

crimedrugspoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 05:33PM

Laotian national Pu Sanudom, 38, was arrested in Pa Khlok with ya bah and ya ice. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan together with Deputy Chief Lt Col Natapop Pongsapan, Maj Surasak Leewijit and Lt Wuttichai Anupetho arrested Pu Sanudom, 38, yesterday (June 5) at a property on Soi Nayao in Pa Khlok. Police seized from Pu 263 grams of ya ice, 11 ya bah pills, various plastic bags, digital scales and a mobile phone. Pu has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.