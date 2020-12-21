BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Laotian transgender woman, 27, arrested for Phuket gold shop ‘snatch and run’

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 27-year-old Loatian transgender woman and her Thai male friend after the woman grabbed five gold bracelets from a gold shop in Phuket Town yesterday (Dec 20) and ran off.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 December 2020, 11:04AM

Police responded immediately to the call from the gold shop. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Also responding to the call were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo and Phuket City Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sales staff at the shop explained that at about midday a short white-skinned woman wearing a green dress and a wig entered the store. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police responded immediately to the call from the gold shop. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Laotian national Vone Sinthone with the car she used to make her getaway. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Laotian national Vone Sinthone was found with the bracelets in her possession. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two were taken into custody for questioning and processing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the P้ornthep Gems gold shop on Montri Rd in Phuket Town at about 2pm yesterday.

Also responding to the call were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo and Phuket City Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan.

Sales staff at the shop explained that at about midday, a short white-skinned woman wearing a green dress entered the store.

The woman was wearing a long black wig, leading staff to think that she was a transgender  woman. However, she was also wearing a face mask, leaving staff to guess.

The woman asked to see some gold bracelets. As the woman spent two hours looking at a selection of bracelets, the staff understood her to be a genuine customer.

The suspect asked to look at the five gold bracelets, altogether worth about B135,000, then grabbed the bracelets and ran out of the shop.

The woman was last seen heading towards the Surin Circle (also called the Clocktower Circle), the staff explained.

Police through CCTV saw that the woman had entered a black Toyota Altis, registered in Songkhla, parked near the circle.

The officers managed to track the vehicle to where it was found parked in front of Phuket Public Health Office branch on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang at about 4pm.

Officers led by Thalang Police Chief Col Amnart Kalong and Deputy Commander Lt Col Kritsana Jannit moved in to arrest the two suspects.

In the car was Laotian national Vone Sinthone, 27, marked on her passport as male, and her Thai male friend and Phuket native Attapon Maneesri, 35.

Officers took both suspects into custody and took them to be questioned and processed by the Investigation Division at Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town, police reported.

