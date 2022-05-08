tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals

Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals

LAOS: Laos will drop COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists from Monday (May 9) after the country reported falling coronavirus cases and deaths, senior officials said. It was also said that pubs and karaoke bars could reopen in the country.

COVID-19Coronavirustransporttourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 May 2022, 05:20PM

Visitors take photos at the Patuxai (Victory Gate) in Vientiane in 2019 before Laos closed the border due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai / Bangkok Post

Visitors take photos at the Patuxai (Victory Gate) in Vientiane in 2019 before Laos closed the border due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai / Bangkok Post

 

The neighbouring country saw an 80% downturn in international traveller numbers in 2020 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the previous year, reports Bangkok Post.

From January travellers had been required to complete seven days of quarantine, present a negative COVID-19 test, and were limited to travelling within certain areas with officially sanctioned tour groups.

Deputy Minister and Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa said on Saturday (May 7) that a task force’s recommendations that "measures for entering Laos PDR and relaxation for locals" had been approved.

"The Government sees it is time to develop the economy," she said.

The relaxed measures will see international checkpoints re-opened for Laotian citizens and foreigners, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated visitors must produce a Rapid Antigen Test (ATK) issued within 48 hours of leaving their origin country. Tourists will also have to pay for their own medical treatment should they become COVID-19 positive.

BORDER CHECKPOINTS GETTING READY

Thai authorities are now preparing for border reopening with Laos. Nong Khai governor Monsit Paisalthanawat on Sunday (May 8) signed an order to allow all vehicles to enter from Laos at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge and Tha Sadej pier by the Mekong River in Muang district, starting on the date of publication of the order which is one day before Laos reopening.

Devas Lounge

Nong Khai sealed the frontier with the neighbouring country in March 2020 at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. The province has allowed people and only lorries loaded with goods to cross the border since May 1, when the Thai government eased most entry restrictions on visitors.

The first friendship bridge in Nong Khai is the main gateway linking the two countries. Boats at Tha Sadej pier shuttle only Thais and Lao nationals.

Nakhon Phanom will open only the third friendship bridge and a ferry pier, both linking Muang district in the province with Khammouane province in Laos. Other temporary crossings in Muang, Tha Uthen and That Phanom districts remain shut until authorities of the two countries agree to open the gates.

Nakhon Phanom immigration chief Pol Col Somkiat Somjai said the province had prepared for the reopening since May 1 and was waiting only for the Lao decision to lift travel restrictions.

In Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai, district chief Wiroon Sitthiwong said talks with Lao authorities in Huayxay province were needed to confirm the reopening of the border at the international bridge, according to Thairath Online.

The fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong connects to a road from northern Laos to southern China.

Other key Thai border outlets to Laos are in Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

All entrants from Laos though land border checkpoints need to follow the new Thai entry measures.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting
Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong’s next leader
First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order
Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths
Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation
Bridgestone, local school praised for road safety effort in Phuket
Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong
Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled
Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice

 

Phuket community
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

@Kakka2 In what country is the " person to seat on the main chair in palace" elected by ...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Many tourists from European countries or other countries can enter Thailand without a visa. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

after chinese new year they will all be gone again..dont worry...few soups and easy done...(Read More)

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

what about direct election of PM? or even try to vote on who as to seat on the main chair at the pal...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

@Kurt How fast they developed vaccines in other countries and distributed those vaccines ? You thin...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Kurt, why you dont just go there and fight?? If somebody should go and fight why you dont go first??...(Read More)

Domestic tour subsidy schemes extended to revitalise tourism

Maybe they shouldn't have allowed the cost of fuel to go up by 13% literally overnight? If they ...(Read More)

Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation

You're looking for illegal excavations? I can take you to 5 in Kathu. Several in plain view of m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

Spot on PN ! Once in a while you got it right. The fearmongers on here of course won't stop to c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

... of dogs? They should be. Dogs are far more dangerous to people than sharks could ever be....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center

 