Laos national caught in latest Phuket drug arrests

PHUKET: Thalang Police have named a Laos national among three men arrested for drugs in Pa Khlok this week.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 June 2021, 03:55PM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

The arrests, led by Capt Suchart Ruecha, were conducted from June 14-18, said the police report.

Laos national, named in the report only as “Mr Kit”, was arrested on the Bang Rong-Bang Pae road in Moo 3, Pa Khlok, after he was found with nine pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) stamped with the letters “WY”.

Mr Kit was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, as well as entering and staying in the country illegally, the report noted.

The second arrest was that of Suriya Bangkaew, 29, who was arrested at his home in Moo 6, Pa Khlok, with 13 pills of ya bah also embossed with the letters “WY”.

Suriya was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, the report confirmed.

The third arrest noted in the report was that of Anupong “Nat” Kertsup, 26, who was arrested at his house in Soi Bang Pae, Moo 3, Pa Khlok, after he was found with 404 pills of ya bah ‒ of which 202 pills were also stamped with the letters “WY”.

Anupong was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report concluded.

