BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laos agrees to reopen border

Laos agrees to reopen border

BANGKOK: Thailand and Laos have agreed to soon reopen cross-border checkpoints, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Feb 23).

tourismimmigrationCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 February 2022, 09:35AM

The Ban Huak-Khob checkpoint linking Phayao and Laos’ Sayaboury province. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Ban Huak-Khob checkpoint linking Phayao and Laos’ Sayaboury province. Photo: Bangkok Post

The decision was made after Lao ambassador to Thailand Seng Soukhathivong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to mark the occasion of his 4.5 years at Government House, reports the Bangkok Post.

Commenting on a plan by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh to make an official visit to Thailand in the middle of this year, Gen Prayut said this would be a good opportunity to elevate relations to a strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development, the spokesman said.

The Lao ambassador thanked the government for providing assistance during the flood disaster in 2019 and in the form of COVID-19 medical supplies. Both parties agreed on key issues including a plan to reopen cross-border checkpoints to increase the value of border trade and boost economic recovery.

Prayut called on Vientiane to consider streamlining its customs process and adjust fees collected at the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park, opposite the Nong Khai border, to attract more Thai investors to use the Laos-China railway services.

He also asked the Lao government to consider developing the R12 route connecting the borders of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, which would benefit local communities, Mr Thanakorn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 24 February 2022 - 09:48:29 

Check the math- Prayut has been in Gov't House since he seized power in 2014. His 'election' later was a farce. What happened to the proposed 50% cut in tax on imported alcohol- Beer Lao is still over-priced due to tax. Far more important than rail links.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need
Fourth-dose booster injections roll out to the general public
B101bn spent on COVID-19 treatments
Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eases Test & Go requirements, Local NACC corruption case || February 23
CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists
Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists
NACC Phuket seeks arrest warrant in local corruption probe
Tourism operators slam Level 4 announcement
US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine
Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort
Government to reassess Test & Go measures
Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Junior cop indicted over pedestrian crossing death, Level 4 COVID alert || February 22
Electricity outage to hit Kamala

 

Phuket community
Laos agrees to reopen border

Check the math- Prayut has been in Gov't House since he seized power in 2014. His 'election&...(Read More)

No hospital can reject patients, says government

Wachira hospital Phuket used to have a bad reputation for refusing treatment to Thai patients who co...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

Define what you refer to as 'scooters'. Do you just mean these kiddie toys? Mopeds are refer...(Read More)

Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort

Sadly in this country anyone with money and/or power is feared by the general community. This is the...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

Lots of good ideas here , how do we get local govt to start adopting sensible cost effective approac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths

International arrival has shown ~100 daily Covid positive lately. Based on 4500 arrival, this is abo...(Read More)

CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

That won't help anything. Everyone risk quarantine on the first day anyway....(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Since when did America care about disrupting the lives of millions of people? Bombs do that. Hypocri...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

Yes, yes, yes. Have heard it all before and I agree it makes sense, but, how are you going to stop l...(Read More)

Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort

Just another example of the people that are supposed to be looking out for Thai resources are the ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design

 