Lao man found stabbed to death in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Lao man whose body was found with 17 stab wounds in a coconut plantation in Pa Khlok yesterday morning (Mar 9).

murderhomicidecrimeviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 March 2021, 10:06AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Niwat Timket of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, in Moo Baan Bangsai, at about 11:30am.

In the middle of the plantation, officers found the body of Done Xayvikith, 48, face up on the ground.

Mr Done was last seen about 4pm on Sunday when he left his house to meet a friend to go fishing, Maj Niwat noted in his report.

Mr Done’s family and friends told police that they began searching for Mr Done after he failed to return home, Maj Niwat said.

The first search for Mr Done was from 3pm to 9pm on Monday and resumed from 2am to 3am yesterday. The search continued from 5am yesterday, and continued until his body was found at about 11am, he said.

Mr Done’s wife, who asked not to be named, said she had no idea who may have wanted to kill her husband.

She explained that she and Mr Done had lived in the Pa Khlok area together for about 20 years. They have a 16-year-old son.

Deep in grief, Mr Done’s wife said she was not interested in the police investigation into her husband’s death.

“I just want to hold a funeral for him as soon as possible,” she said.

Maj Niwat told The Phuket News yesterday afternoon that forensic police had already examined Mr Done’s body and released it to his family so his funeral could be held.

“No further evidence was found at the scene and the coconut plantation where the body was found is far from any homes of people living in the area,” Maj Niwat said.

“We have no more information about this case at this stage, but we are now looking into any possible connection with previous criminal activity,” Maj Niwat added.