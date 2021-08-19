Lao man arrested for gun possession

PHUKET: Thalang Police have reported arresting a 26-year-old Laotian man in possession of a revolver and seven bullets in Soi Na Yao, Moo 8, Pa Khlok, yesterday (Aug 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 August 2021, 12:39PM

Photo: Thalang Police

Under the command of Thalang Police Chief Col Pisit Cheurnpetch, the arrest was led by Capt Suchart Luecha at about 4:30pm, Thalang Police reported.

Somsak Pimmachan, 26, who was identified as living at a house in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, was found with a .38-calibre handgun as well as two .38 bullets and four 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

“Somsak acted suspiciously and ran away when he saw police. Then we ran after him until we arrested him with the gun and bullets,” Capt Suchart said.

Somsak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police have yet to reveal why Somsak believed it was necessary for him to be carrying a firearm in public.