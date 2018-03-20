The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Lao drug kingpin Xaysana gets life imprisonment

BANGKOK: The Criminal Court handed down life imprisonment to drug ring leader Xaysana Keopimpha today (Mar 20) on charges of smuggling 1.2 million methamphetamine pills (ya bah) into Thailand.

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 04:06PM

Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha arrives at the Criminal Court on April 17, 2017, after being taken from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts. Today (mar 20) he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha arrives at the Criminal Court on April 17, 2017, after being taken from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts. Today (mar 20) he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo: Patipat Janthong

He was initially sentenced to death but punishment was reduced to life in jail because he cooperated with the court.

Xaysana was taken to the court to hear the judgement from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he has been detained since he was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 19, 2017 after arriving on a flight from Phuket.

Police had captured some members of his network in Oct 1, 2016 after seizing 1.2mn ya bah pills smuggled into Thailand through Nong Khai a day earlier. The drugs were being trafficked to southern Thailand for smuggling to Malaysia when seized.

The subsequent expanded investigation led to the capture of Xaysana.

Xaysana, 42, was convicted of smuggling the 1.2mn pills into the country on Sept 30, 2016. He was also charged with possession.

The court's judgement was based on the most serious charge of drug smuggling.

Read original story here.

 

 
BenPendejo | 22 March 2018 - 08:46:55

This guy brought lots of meth and destruction to Thailand, and good to have him in custody. However, with his street power and financial resources, I hope he can't continue doing business behind bars.  I also hope he doesn't mistakenly escape...like that big'ol trawler filled with illegal fish.

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 21 March 2018 - 15:53:37

Using his faulty crystal ball again.

The Phuket News

DeKaaskopp | 21 March 2018 - 14:43:33

A drug lord is sentenced to life imprisonment and our expert for facial expressions comes up goose stepping again with a  total baseless statement that he won't serve much time.Always whinging about that they catch only some small drug mules and now this insane comment.Headlines from the last opinion on here:Enough is enough!Same could be said about his comments!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 March 2018 - 18:55:08

The look and the body language of this 'ring leader' express self confidence.
Sentenced for life in jail?  No way.
Will be much, very much shorter. But his quick release will not be announced, of course.

The Phuket News
