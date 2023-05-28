333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions

Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions

UBON RATCHATHANI: Rights activists are calling on Thai authorities to impartially investigate the killing in Ubon Ratchathani of an exiled Lao political activist who held UN refugee status.

violencedeathmurdercrimepolitics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 May 2023, 10:38AM

Photo: Allie Caulfield via Wikimedia Commons / Bangkok Post

Photo: Allie Caulfield via Wikimedia Commons / Bangkok Post

The body of Bounsuan Kitiyano was found with three gunshot wounds in the forest in Sri Muang Mai district of the northeastern province bordering Laos on May 17, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said. The initial police investigation indicated that he was shot while riding alone on his motorcycle through the forest, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police said Bounsuan had been living in Thailand for the past four or five years, according to Radio Free Asia.

He reportedly had plans to go to Bangkok in the near future to file documents so that he could go to Australia as an asylum seeker.

His body was transported to a nearby hospital for further investigation, but by May 19 it had already been collected by a friend for ceremonial burial purposes, police said.

“This cold-blooded killing of a prominent exiled Lao political activist demands an immediate response from the Thai authorities,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at HRW. “The Thai government should urgently conduct a credible and impartial investigation into Bounsuan’s death and bring to justice all those responsible.”

Bounsuan, 56, was a former member of the Free Laos group and was recognised as a refugee by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He had been involved in several protests in front of the Lao Embassy in Bangkok calling for respect for human rights.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The killing of Bounsuan in Thailand sends a spine-chilling message that nowhere is safe for critics of the Lao government, said HRW.

On Apr 29, an unidentified gunman shot and seriously wounded Anousa Luangsuphom, an activist and online critic of the Lao government, in the capital, Vientiane. His family initially reported he was dead as they feared retribution. It later emerged that he was alive and supporters subsequently managed to get him out of Laos for further medical treatment.

Even activists who have fled persecution in Laos to neighbouring countries have not been safe, said HRW. Od Sayavong, a Lao human rights and democracy activist living in Bangkok, has been missing since Aug 2019.

The Thai government has consistently failed to prevent or adequately respond to attacks against political critics of repressive governments in neighbouring Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar, HRW said.

“The Thai government’s unacceptable deference to abusive neighbours is once again taking priority over its international human rights and legal obligations,” said Ms Pearson said.

“The new government … has an urgent agenda to reestablish Thailand as a place where refugees are protected.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 28 May 2023 - 11:43:29 

Thailand's military regime is, and has always been incapable of conducting a "credible and impartial" investigation of anything. They will always be ready to help their neighboring regime brethren. I hoping that the new MFP can succeed in establishing a democratic Thailand, and restoring (or creating) some degree of honesty and integrity in government.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Key facts about Neuralink, Musk’s cyborg gamble
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels
Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach
Liquor producers rally behind MFP
Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway
Russia strikes Ukraine clinic, blames Kyiv for border attacks
Taxi scam damages expo
Phuket cannabis businesses call for support
Foreigner charged for motorbike stunt on Phuket public road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis law concerns, Push for ‘Taxi app’ drivers at airport, Heavy rain warning || May 26
Phuket official clarify taxi types
Two missing Phuket children found safe
TAT board names new governor
DSI probes illegal encroachment of protected forest in Kamala
Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

Perhaps the most widely held sentiment in Thailand is associated with the near universal disgust peo...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Same same, different year...some things will never change. Dangerous beaches, clueless visitors, and...(Read More)

Lao activist’s killing in Isan raises questions

Thailand's military regime is, and has always been incapable of conducting a "credible and ...(Read More)

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

Now, MFP and Pheu Thai huddle/row over House Speaker job. In a democratic coalition they should givi...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Seen the weather predictions, the Life Guards should have been already patrolling that time. Not a s...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

Raise Phuket image as safe/desirable(?) destination, better start sanation of PLTO/taxi cartels. The...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

If everything starts with law full functioning Immigration, not provoking their own laws, like provi...(Read More)

Phuket official clarify taxi types

@ Pascale.... I do see that 'Comment on this story' at the end of every story invites all re...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

I will save the congratulations until concrete results are seen. If K. Somchart can acheive these hi...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

So what time are the Patong lifeguards actually supposed to start work? Surely by 7.00am they should...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
SALA
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 