Langham’s Splash Beach Resort Phuket hosts largest Indian wedding in Thailand

PHUKET: Hong Kong entrepreneur Kishore Samtani hosted a reception banquet and five-day destination wedding celebration for more than 1,300 guests at his son’s wedding at Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket last week.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 05:09PM

The wedding of Kunal Samtani to Divya Vaswani was the largest wedding ever held in Thailand with five days of festivities held on the resort’s 118-rai (19-hectare) grounds on Nov 28 through Dec 3. A 3,200-square-metre air-conditioned marquee, Thailand’s largest, was built for the wedding celebrations.

The wedding entourage occupied the entire resort of 615 rooms, villas, all function space and F&B outlets. Guests at the wedding reception were entertained by a number of world-class performances by international artistes, Akon, Jason Derulo, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

The resort served guests more than 25,000 meals, 12,000 coconuts, over 1,500 bottles of premium liquor and champagne throughout the five-day celebrations.

“It was a real honour and privilege to be the venue of choice for the wedding of Kunal and Divya. To be part of Thailand largest wedding ever was a great opportunity for Splash Beach Resort,” said John O’shea, Managing Director, Splash Beach Resort.

“Our team worked diligently and extremely long hours in the months leading up to the wedding to make everything perfect and memorable for every guest.

“One of the key features of the resort is the 1,000sqm pillar-less Convention Centre, the largest single-structure conference facility on Phuket. The Convention Centre can flexibly cater to all types of events, the facility can seat 1,000 guests theatre style and cater to up to 1,300 guests for a standing cocktail reception,” he added.

Managed by Langham Hospitality Group, Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket has 615 rooms, suites, penthouse and villas. The resort offers practical, functional and comfortable lodging to young, fun-loving families. Phuket’s only integrated resort on Mai Khao beach, Splash Beach Resort has a modern fun waterpark complex, Splash Jungle Waterpark set within the resort.

As the wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group encompasses a family of distinctive hotels under the Langham Hotels and Resorts and Cordis Hotels brands with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East. The Group takes its name from the legendary Langham in London which, now standing more than 150 years old, was widely recognised as Europe's first Grand Hotel.

 

 

Street vendor rules in Bangkok 'hurting tourism'
