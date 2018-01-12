The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Lane on Phuket airport main access road to close for five days

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office in Thalang has announced that a one-kilometre section of the southbound lane from Phuket International Airport will be closed for five days while workers install power pylons along the roadside.

tourism, transport, construction,

Friday 12 January 2018, 03:15PM

The southbound lane from the Thai Meteorological Centre Southwestern Region office (local weather bureau) to the intersection with Route 4026 will be closed from Jan 15-19, said a statement issued earlier this week.

“The work will be ongoing from 8:30am to 4pm,” the statement said.

“The Thalang PEA will be moving 17 electricity poles that are 22 metres tall each so the Phuket Highways Department can continue with improving Route 4031, which passes in front of Phuket Airport,” said the statement.

The northbound lane will be modified to allow two-way traffic while the work is being carried out, the notice added.

 

 
Location

 
Kurt | 12 January 2018 - 16:18:40

New electricity pylons again in that area?  Why-why ?
Why not make it Phuket Smart 4.0 and put all this stuff in that area underground now?
What could be the reason not to do so in 2018?
There is nothing in that area to block a bit smart executive doing. 
Only reason can be:.." This is thai the way we are doing it"...
We talk Phuket Smart 4.0, but it is not living in mind setting and doings.

Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.