PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office in Thalang has announced that a one-kilometre section of the southbound lane from Phuket International Airport will be closed for five days while workers install power pylons along the roadside.

Friday 12 January 2018, 03:15PM

The southbound lane from the Thai Meteorological Centre Southwestern Region office (local weather bureau) to the intersection with Route 4026 will be closed from Jan 15-19, said a statement issued earlier this week.

“The work will be ongoing from 8:30am to 4pm,” the statement said.

“The Thalang PEA will be moving 17 electricity poles that are 22 metres tall each so the Phuket Highways Department can continue with improving Route 4031, which passes in front of Phuket Airport,” said the statement.

The northbound lane will be modified to allow two-way traffic while the work is being carried out, the notice added.