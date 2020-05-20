BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’

Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’

CYCLING: Disgraced former American cyclist Lance Armstrong has revealed he first started doping from the age of 21, during his first season as a professional.

Cycling
By AFP

Wednesday 20 May 2020, 08:14AM

Lance Armstrong taking part in a three-day race in Costa Rica in 2018. Photo: AFP

Lance Armstrong taking part in a three-day race in Costa Rica in 2018. Photo: AFP

“Wow, straight to the point, probably 21,” Armstrong replied when asked how old he was when he first doped as part of an ESPN documentary.

The exchange with US journalist Marina Zenovich appeared in a 90-second trailer released on Monday for a two-part documentary called “Lance” which will be broadcast by ESPN on May 24 and 31.

During the clip, in which former US Postal Service team-mates Tyler Hamilton and George Hincapie respond to the same question about performance-enhancing drugs, Armstrong, now 48, explains there are “a bunch of ways to define doping”.

“The easiest way to define it is breaking the rules. Were we getting injections of vitamins and other things like that at an earlier age? Yes, but they weren’t illegal. I always asked (what I was being given). I always knew, and I always made the decision on my own,” he said.

“Nobody said, ‘Don’t ask, this is what you’re getting.’ I never, ever would have gone for that. I educated myself on what was being given, and I chose to do it.”

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Armstrong dominated professional cycling in the 2000s and won the Tour de France seven years in a row from 1999 to 2005.

He was later stripped of those titles and received a lifetime ban from the sport in 2012 after the US Anti-Doping Agency determined he was the key figure in a sophisticated doping programme on the US Postal Service team.

In 2013, he confessed to doping starting in 1996 in a televised interview with US chat-show host Oprah Winfrey.

His latest admission could also cast doubt over his world road race title won in Oslo in 1993, having turned professional the previous season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six positive COVID-19 tests at Premier League clubs
Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to group training
McIlroy, Johnson provide late drama as professional golf returns
Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers
South Korean football club sorry for ‘X-rated’ sex doll controversy
Germany’s Bundesliga returns to action
Player divide threatens Premier League’s restart plan
Dortmund braced for ‘most unusual derby in history’ as Bundesliga returns
Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren
Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season
Coronavirus claims life of young sumo wrestler in Japan
Premier League gets green light for June re-start
Gaethje dominates in UFC’s return as Trump congratulates promoters
Sports stars go all out to make ends meet
Play ball! Taiwan baseball fans return to the stands

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Lala, I certainly do NOT get my news from the "mainstream media". The only sources of info...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

12.-15. 03.2020 !! Is gone ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

Boah Capt.B, take a look at the date of the race !...(Read More)

Rocky start as distance education gets going

A few years ago the education ministry made a big deal out of promising to provide every pupil in th...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

and confirmed from a chairman and speaker of the who during an interview about 3 weeks ago with bbc ...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Where can you download this app? it is not on google play store...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Now is the time to stay inside. It was safe before during lockdown but now it will spread, the masks...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Or, be considerate to your neighbors so everyone can have windows open. I prefer it as it makes for...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Been trying to go back home to Phuket for about 2 months. Is it open now? Where do we find the offi...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

COVID 19 virus is defeated by a collectivity 'that takes up the challenge and decides to live wi...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 