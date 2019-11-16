Kata Rocks
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions

TRIATHLON: The Race of Legends in Phuket this year once again features a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (more than B600,000) prize purse next Sunday (Nov 24).

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 November 2019, 03:35PM

Clockwise: Michael Raelert (Germany); Ruedi Wild (Switzerland); Massimo Cigana (Italy); Emma Pallant (UK); Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) and Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) will be among the forces to reckon with at the 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon next Sunday (Nov 24).

Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany), who holds three-peat LPT Championships (2015-2017).

He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy), who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.

In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by LPT podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland), whose recent impressive records includes great debut performance in Kona, third at the Nice World Championship and second at Frankfurt’s European Championship.

Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands), the latter nicknamed “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there adding to the strong pros lineup this year.

Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai, who holds the record as LPT's Thai champion for eight consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.

The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon – comprising 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run in Asia’s premier destination resort “Laguna Phuket” area as well as various scenic locations in Phuket’s Thalang District – is scheduled this year for Sunday, Nov 24 and featuring short distance race 25 For 25 Sprint.

QSI International School Phuket

The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises 0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run, totaling 25km. The race day will be participated by thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world.

The 2019 LPT will also see the LPT Charity Fun Run. Scheduled for Saturday, Nov 23 to feature 2km Kids run, 5km and 10km runs, the Charity Fun Run aims at raising funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children at seven orphanages in in Phuket through the Children First Fund (CFF) as well as hospitals in Thailand through Kao Kon La Kao Foundation

Registration for the 2019 LPT events is open until sold out. Spectators welcome.

To register or for more information visit www.LagunaPhuketTri.com or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri

The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon

