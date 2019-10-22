Laguna Phuket Triathlon to launch special registration opportunities

TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket is inviting runners and triathletes to register for Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), at special registration booths being set up in the run-up to this year’s edition.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 11:00AM

The two-day multi-sport event – which features a “25 For 25 Sprint” short-distance triathlon and the LPT Charity Fun Run – raises funds through Children First Fund (CFF) for more than 400 children in seven orphanages in Phuket as well as Kao Kon La Kao Foundation in support of hospitals in Thailand.

Registration booths will be open at the Kao Kon La Kao Health Expo being held at Saphan Hin Thursday through Saturday (Oct 24-26), and at Laguna Grove at Laguna Phuket on Sunday (Oct 27).

On Saturday-Sunday (Nov 2-3), a special registration booth will be open at Central Phuket’s Sky Walk area.

Registration is also available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until Nov 17 – or until sold out.

The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place Nov 23-24.

On the Saturday (Nov 23) will be the LPT Charity Fun Run (5K, 10K and 2K Kids Run), and the Sunday (Nov 24) will be Laguna Phuket Triathlon race day.

The standard LPT comprises a 1.8km swim, 50km bike ride and a 12km run, and the “25 For 25 Sprint” comprises a 0.5km swim, 18.5km bike ride and a 6km run.

Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket offer special rates during the race weekend.

Learn more at www.LagunaPhuketTri.com or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri

The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon