Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns

TRIATHLON: After a one year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia’s longest running triathlon - the Laguna Phuket Triathlon - is back and will host 1,200 athletes from 38 countries for its 28th edition on Sunday November 20th, 2022.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 October 2022, 02:28PM

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Dubbed “The Race of Legends”, Laguna Phuket Triathlon is famous for its challenging and scenic course which starts and finishes at the premier integrated destination, Laguna Phuket. The unique race format includes a 1.8K swim in the Andaman Sea and freshwater lagoon, a 50K bike with challenging climbs and descents, and a 12K run along country lanes.

Other race distances include LPT Sprint (0.5K swim, 20K bike, 6K run) and Laguna Phuket Duathlon (4K run, 50K bike, 12K run).

Having put Phuket on the map as a sports tourism destination, Laguna Phuket Triathlon has won many accolades including being ranked in the top 10 of The World’s Greatest Tri Swims by 220 Triathlon Magazine (UK) two years ago and being placed 5th on the 10 Best Triathlons in the World list, by Let’s Do This (UK).

Over its 28-year history, Laguna Phuket Triathlon has welcomed many of the world’s top Pros, including former Ironman world champions Chris McCormack (AUS) and Jan Frodeno, (GER) Belinda Granger (AUS), Ruedi Wild (SUI) and Chris Lieto (USA), to name just a few.

Lining up in this year’s Pro field are Michael Realert (GER), Ryan Christian (AUS), Baptiste Neveau (FRA), Emma Pallant (GBR), Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS), Amelia Watkison (NZL) and Holly Lawrence (USA), amongst others.

In the Elite field, top Thai talent Jaray Jearanai is eager to defend his title while 2020 winner and SEA games Silver medallist Inge Prasetyo from Indonesia is looking to reclaim her crown.

Laguna Phuket

Others to watch include Thai actor and singer Somchai Kemglad (a.k.a. Tao Somchai), Tewin Surachredkait (Top), and Muay Thai star Sombat Banchamek (a.k.a Buakaw) who will be competing as part of Singha All Star Tri.

“Laguna Phuket extends its warm welcome to all participants competing in the longest running triathlon event in Asia and an event that has helped to promote Phuket as a top sporting destination around the world for almost 30 years,” commented Prapa Hemmin, Director of Corporate Events & Partnerships, Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited.

“From its inception, Laguna Phuket Triathlon has been a hit event with athletes from all walks of life. The genuinely warm reception they receive from the local community during the competition makes the event special for so many and we are looking forward to welcoming amateur and professional triathletes from around the world to enjoy the event this year while creating memorable Phuket experiences,” she added.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon is collaborating with Pan Pan Kan (Cycle to Share) project - a charity ride that raises money for social issues in Thai society. Pan Pan Kan 2023 will involve a 1,000 km ride over seven days and working with Taejai.com and Together Foundation the event will raise awareness for the need of better access to sports for physically and mentally challenged athletes, as well as promote diversity and inclusiveness.

To sign up for any of the race distances and for more information, visit Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s official website https://www.lagunaphukettri.com.

