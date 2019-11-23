Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark

TRIATHLON: The 26th annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) will kick off early tomorrow (Sunday, Nov 24) and comprise a unique race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run through the scenic backdrop of Phuket’s central and northwest coast.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 November 2019, 06:40PM

As Southeast Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon also features “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run) on the same day.

The LPT Charity Fun Run was held late this afternoon (Nov 23) to raise funds for the Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket as well as the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, which raises funds to support hospitals in Thailand.

At a pre-race press conference held earlier today at the race’s transition area in Laguna Grove, Laguna Phuket, were Phakaphong Tavipatana, Governor of Phuket; Montri Manator, the Assistant Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office; Anthony Loh, Vice President - Resort Services, Laguna Phuket.

Also present were Anorma “Meiji” Cook, celeb athlete and fitness guru trying her first LPT, along with elite pro athletes; Michael Raelert of Germany, Ruedi Wild of Switzerland, Massimo Cigana of Italy, Imogen Simmonds of Switzerland, Emma Pallant of the UK – all competing for US$20,000 prize purse (more than B600,000), and triathlon legend Belinda Granger of Australia.

Thai athletes to watch for tomorrow’s race include Jaray Jearanai, who will defend his eight consecutive years as Thai champion and defending female champion Nichakarn Ruttanaporn.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said, “I’d like to congratulate Laguna Phuket Triathlon on coming to its 26th year of success as a race that helps promote Phuket as world’s leading sport tourism destination.

“It is with delight that the race showcases food and fruits from Phuket tourism communities to international audience. This year, we also focus on reducing waste at the race. All are part of Phuket’s strategic policies in sustainable development.”

Anthony Loh added, “This year, we will see 2,200 athletes, representing 51 nationalities, participating in the individual, team relay and sprint categories on Sunday as well as the Charity Fun Run on Saturday.

“Once again our sprint triathlon category was sold out. Later this afternoon, more than 1,100 runners will help raising funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in LPT Charity Fun Run 2K, 5K and 10K categories to support seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 underprivileged children.

“I am glad to announce that, this year Laguna Phuket Triathlon has placed Top 10 in the Best International Triathlon Category of the Challenge Awards 2019, presented by Runner’s World Magazine and Let’s Do This (UK). I’d like to share the pride with Phuket Government, our co-host, and everyone who has kindly supported us including all the athletes and spectators,” he concluded.

The conference included an appearance by Ekkarat Phanthip, representative of “Kao Kon La Kao Foundation”, Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2019’s charity partner.

As in previous years, athletes and participants in Laguna Phuket Triathlon during the race weekend are encouraged to donate to Laguna Phuket Foundation for its ongoing local charitable causes such as “Fully Booked!” Mobile Learning Centre, Community Learning Centre, Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Children First Fund, social enterprise restaurant “Seedlings Phuket” and many more.

Full participants list and live results for the LPT are available at:

www.lagunaphukettri.com/laguna-phuket-triathlon/results