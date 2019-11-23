Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark

Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark

TRIATHLON: The 26th annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) will kick off early tomorrow (Sunday, Nov 24) and comprise a unique race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run through the scenic backdrop of Phuket’s central and northwest coast.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 November 2019, 06:40PM

As Southeast Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon also features “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run) on the same day.

The LPT Charity Fun Run was held late this afternoon (Nov 23) to raise funds for the Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket as well as the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, which raises funds to support hospitals in Thailand.

At a pre-race press conference held earlier today at the race’s transition area in Laguna Grove, Laguna Phuket, were Phakaphong Tavipatana, Governor of Phuket; Montri Manator, the Assistant Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office; Anthony Loh, Vice President - Resort Services, Laguna Phuket.

Also present were Anorma “Meiji” Cook, celeb athlete and fitness guru trying her first LPT, along with elite pro athletes; Michael Raelert of Germany, Ruedi Wild of Switzerland, Massimo Cigana of Italy, Imogen Simmonds of Switzerland, Emma Pallant of the UK – all competing for US$20,000 prize purse (more than B600,000), and triathlon legend Belinda Granger of Australia.

Thai athletes to watch for tomorrow’s race include Jaray Jearanai, who will defend his eight consecutive years as Thai champion and defending female champion Nichakarn Ruttanaporn.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said, “I’d like to congratulate Laguna Phuket Triathlon on coming to its 26th year of success as a race that helps promote Phuket as world’s leading sport tourism destination.

“It is with delight that the race showcases food and fruits from Phuket tourism communities to international audience. This year, we also focus on reducing waste at the race. All are part of Phuket’s strategic policies in sustainable development.”

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Anthony Loh added, “This year, we will see 2,200 athletes, representing 51 nationalities, participating in the individual, team relay and sprint categories on Sunday as well as the Charity Fun Run on Saturday.

“Once again our sprint triathlon category was sold out. Later this afternoon, more than 1,100 runners will help raising funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in LPT Charity Fun Run 2K, 5K and 10K categories to support seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 underprivileged children.

“I am glad to announce that, this year Laguna Phuket Triathlon has placed Top 10 in the Best International Triathlon Category of the Challenge Awards 2019, presented by Runner’s World Magazine and Let’s Do This (UK). I’d like to share the pride with Phuket Government, our co-host, and everyone who has kindly supported us including all the athletes and spectators,” he concluded.

The conference included an appearance by Ekkarat Phanthip, representative of “Kao Kon La Kao Foundation”, Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2019’s charity partner.

As in previous years, athletes and participants in Laguna Phuket Triathlon during the race weekend are encouraged to donate to Laguna Phuket Foundation for its ongoing local charitable causes such as “Fully Booked!” Mobile Learning Centre, Community Learning Centre, Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Children First Fund, social enterprise restaurant “Seedlings Phuket” and many more.

Full participants list and live results for the LPT are available at:
www.lagunaphukettri.com/laguna-phuket-triathlon/results

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Breezing through Brazil
‘Special one’ Mourinho named Spurs boss after Pochettino sacking
BISP extends global reach with 2019 Soccer 7s
Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump
Ramsey fires Wales to Euro 2020, rounds off main qualifying phase
Thailand, Vietnam end in goalless draw
‘Hollywood bowl’ shines at Kamala Open
Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final
Verstappen best in bizarre Brazil
Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
A competitive month for anglers
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020

 

Phuket community
Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Another field of incompetence with no improvements for the future. Time to run stories on sewage fl...(Read More)

Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes

Blessing in disguise...one less boat to injure and kill tourists....(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Strategy to keep tourists safe on Phuket beaches: Remove beach chairs, services and food vendors bu...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

A senseless comment from @Fascinated . The article here is about a dead person, not about f wedding....(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

@ Fascinated, Thank you for your fascination about me, in such a way that you now even include me i...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Cops were not failing to notice all the korean/chinese wedding photographers. These Photographers le...(Read More)

Opposition to target economy, corruption in censure debate

Indeed there should be a parliamentary debate about what the 5 years army ruling has given too, and...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Christy Sweet, wow, quite a relieve that the skin of a 5 meter long python at least brings in about ...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

these boats should not be allowed to operate on beaches used by tourists they are a definite health...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

The police major talked to much and to fast as a non professional....They always like to talk{self s...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Naka Yai Island Beach House
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket