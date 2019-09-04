Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled

BANGKOK: Laguna Phuket hosted a press conference at Banyan Tree Bangkok today (Sept 4) for members of the press to preview its 26th annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon, coming up in November.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 05:29PM

From left: Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket; Khemmapol Auitayakul, Secretary to Minister of Tourism and Sports; Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket Governor; and Artiwara Kongmalai (Toon Bodyslam) representing Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

The 26th edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) is scheduled to take place during Saturday and Sunday, Nov 23-24 at the premier destination resort Laguna Phuket.

Comprising a unique race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run through the scenic backdrop of Phuket province in Thailand, world champions and elite pro triathletes from around the world will race against each other on Sunday vying for US$20,000 prize purse.

LPT also features its “25 For 25 Sprint” short-distance category (0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run) which was launched in 2018 in celebration of LPT’s 25th anniversary, and its “LPT Charity Fun Run” (2km Kids Run, 5km and 10km Charity Run) which will take place in the late afternoon on Saturday, Nov 23 before the triathlon races on the Sunday.

Present as the panel at the press conference was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana; Secretary to Minister of Tourism and Sports Khemmapol Auitayakul; Laguna Phuket Managing Director Ravi Chandran and Artiwara “Toon Bodyslam” Kongmalai, representing the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, LPT’s new charity partner.

Following last year’s success – where the 25th LPT sold out the newly-launched sprint category long before race day, saw record-breaking number of participants, and raised more than B250,000 for Children First Fund (CFF) in support of more than 400 children at seven orphanages in Phuket – Laguna Phuket Triathlon aims to double its charitable causes this year by also supporting Kao Kon La Kao, Thailand’s largest charity run series, in support of hospitals nationwide.

“I’d like to thank all of the runners and triathletes who have participated in our annual sporting events, and our partners and sponsors whose support entitled Laguna Phuket Triathlon ‘Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race’ to its 26th edition this year,” said Mr Chandran.

“With our long-standing legacy, we realised that LPT’s value lies not only in being an award-winning triathlon race, but also in its success as a significant platform to raise funds and awareness for meaningful charitable causes. Thus, I am delighted to announce that, in addition to the ‘Children First Fund’, we have added the ‘Kao Kon La Kao Foundation’ as charity partner this year. Every kilometre you run at LPT will become B9 contribution to Kao,” he concluded.

Asked about Kao Kon La Kao’s partnership with Laguna Phuket, Mr Artiwara said, “Laguna Phuket has been supporting Kao Kon La Kao since its first project in 2016. I am delighted that Kao Kon La Kao will be running in Phuket for the first time in October this year.

“Please join us in the last 10.8K at Laguna Phuket. Special thanks to Laguna Phuket for extending discounted hotel rates to Kao runners,” he added.

“It’s clear that Laguna Phuket and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation share similar vision in developing sustainable community and improving the quality of life. I’d like to also thank Laguna Phuket Triathlon and all runners at LPT Charity Fun Run this November for your support in raising more funds for Kao Kon La Kao Foundation to help hospitals in Thailand,” Mr Artiwara said.

Other highlights at the press conference were a “Triathlon Tips for Beginners” session in which Thai celebrity and actress-turned-fitness-guru Meiji (Anorma Cook) shared her experience training for the first Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

The session was joined by world champion and triathlon legend from Germany, Jurgen Zack, who currently leads Z-Coaching triathlon training camp in Phuket, and Sasitat “Boat” Kulsuptrakul, founder and owner of TriHub in Bangkok.

As in previous years, athletes and participants in the Laguna Phuket Triathlon are encouraged to donate to Laguna Phuket Foundation for its ongoing local charitable causes such as “Fully Booked!” Mobile Learning Centre, Community Learning Centre, Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Children First Fund, social enterprise restaurant “Seedlings Phuket” and many more.

This year Laguna Phuket Foundation aims to raise funds for the Children First Fund (CFF) to continue its nutritional support towards more than 400 orphans at seen orphanages in Phuket. Since the establishment in 2017 upon Laguna Phuket resort’s 30th anniversary celebration, CFF has been delivering food and sustenance to the seven orphanages in Phuket on a monthly basis.

Registration for the 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, 25 For 25 Sprint and LPT Charity Fun Run is available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until Nov 17.

Hotels and resorts at Laguna Phuket offer special rate for the race weekend (please refer to promo code: LPT2019. Terms & Conditions Apply).

To learn more, visit the website or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri or call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404.