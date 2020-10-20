Oak Maedow Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon confirmed for November

TRIATHLON: Excitement is building amongst the Triathlon community in Thailand as it has been confirmed the internationally-acclaimed Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place as scheduled on Sunday, 22nd November 2020 at the award-winning destination resort Laguna Phuket.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 10:00AM

The signature bike course. Photo: Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Competitors at the start line of last year’s event. Photo: Laguna Phuket Triathlon

With over 500 confirmed entries so far, the event marks the 27th consecutive year of the event known as “The Race of Legends”.

The signature race distance includes a 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run and sprint distance (0.5km swim, 20km bike and 6km run). In stringent adherence with all the latest event safety standards, race organisers have redesigned the race setup to accommodation athletes with safe distancing criteria in mind, which includes a beach run finish and exciting new post-race afternoon party being held at Xana Beach Club.

This year Southeast Asia’s longest-running triathlon will feature the inaugural Laguna Phuket Duathlon (LPD). Crafted in a 4km run, 50km bike, and 12km run combination, the Duathlon will take place on the same day, giving all athletes the chance to experience the race’s signature bike course.

Online registration is open until Sunday Nov 15 at www.lagunaphukettri.com and on-site registration is available on Saturday Nov 21.

For the ultimate event experience, athletes and followers are encouraged to book their stay at any of the seven Laguna Phuket resorts which are all within walking distance or minutes’ ride on Laguna Phuket’s free shuttle buses and boats. Special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration by using the promo code “LPT2020” at www.lagunaphukettri.com/travel/accommodation.

Last year, Laguna Phuket Triathlon was ranked 5th in the 10 Best Triathlons in the World list by Let’s Do This (UK) and the destination was named Honorable Contributor in Sports and Exercise by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Physical Education (DPE).

For more information and race registration, visit www.lagunaphukettri.com

For 2020 LPT’s sponsorship opportunity, please visit www.lagunaphukettri.com/sponsorship or contact Ms. Prapa Hemmin, Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Event Director at info@lagunaphukettri.com

