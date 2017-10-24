Carnival of multisport fun and tri-related activities at Laguna Phuket. Join us for 24th Laguna Phuket Triathlon on 19 Nov, featuring 1.8K swim, 50K bike and 12K run through spectacular tropical scenery and "LPT Charity Fun Run" (5K & 10K) on 18 Nov to celebrate Laguna Phuket's 30th anniversary! Take in the excitement of the experience and rub shoulders with the pros at the race and social event.
Laguna Phuket Triathlon
Start From: Saturday 18 November 2017, 04:30PM
to Sunday 19 November 2017, 12:30PM