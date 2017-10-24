The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Start From: Saturday 18 November 2017, 04:30PM to Sunday 19 November 2017, 12:30PM

Carnival of multisport fun and tri-related activities at Laguna Phuket. Join us for 24th Laguna Phuket Triathlon on 19 Nov, featuring 1.8K swim, 50K bike and 12K run through spectacular tropical scenery and "LPT Charity Fun Run" (5K & 10K) on 18 Nov to celebrate Laguna Phuket's 30th anniversary! Take in the excitement of the experience and rub shoulders with the pros at the race and social event.
Person : Race Office
Address : Laguna Service Co., Ltd. (Head Office) 57 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110
Phone : 076362300 ext. 1404
Website : http://www.LagunaPhuketTri.com
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

All this so called Gouverment experts involve are exact in the right place because anywere else (including Burma) they would not even be street cleane...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

2 next coming high seasons (2017-2018 and 2018-2019) will be a disaster for many businesses in Hayek Chalong without forgetting the construction of th...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

Someone doesn't know anything about construction.This is not math here.If they needed more than 2 years for 25% doesn't mean they need more th...(Read More)

Floods tipped to rise as run-off arrives

Here we go again! Serious flooding in Thailand and someone knows everything better again.And yes,it is more important to save Bangkok,than less popula...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

Nonsense talk of officials. Just 25% done from October 2015 until now, October 2017? More than 2 years? And blundly announcing that the rest 75% w...(Read More)

Floods tipped to rise as run-off arrives

The barrage will even release more water, despite 'promises' of authorities, + further bla bla. But Bangkok will be saved from flooding! I...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

Thinking about it: 30 Officials, all with iPhone in hands, sent to look at 3 three larges protected trees cut down in a 'PROTECTED" forest a...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

It would be indeed a win-win situation for Phuket's nature to have heli patrols over the forest areas ( perhaps with some cam equipment of that &#...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

Records about the number of drownings...HA! Knowing how this place works, they probably count them the same way as they count their shameful motorbik...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

It could be a mechanic taking to bus on test run which makes everything else superfluous and not worthy of ridiculous comment....(Read More)
