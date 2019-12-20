THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
TRIATHLON: Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, has announced that the celebrated Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s 27th annual edition is to take place on Sunday 22 November 2020.

TriathlonCyclingSwimmingMarathon
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 December 2019, 04:22PM

A long way to the top. Those interested in participating at the Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020 can register now. Photo Laguna Phuket.

The popular triathlon will once again comprise of the signature race distance of a 1.8Km swim, 50Km bike and 12Km run and sprint distance (0.5Km swim, 20Km bike and 6Km run),

Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy a super early bird discount, which is available until 31 January 2020. Registration for 2020 participants opened today and can be done here:

www.lagunaphukettri.com

An additional feature of next year’s challenge will be the inaugural Laguna Phuket Duathlon (LPD). Comprising a 4Km run, 50Km bike ride and 12Km run combination, the Duathlon will take place on the same day as the main triathlon, giving its athletes a chance to experience the race’s signature bike course.

