Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

Start From: Sunday 22 November 2020, 06:30AM to Sunday 22 November 2020, 12:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

27th edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race will take place on 22 Nov and comprise Laguna Phuket Triathlon (1.8K Swim, 50K Bike and 12K Run); Sprint (0.5K Swim, 20K Bike and 6K Run) and includes the inaugural Duathlon (4K Run, 50K Bike and 12K Run). All events follow the latest mass participation events health and safety requirements, and contribute towards the official charity partner, Laguna Phuket’s Children First Fund. Register at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until 15 Nov.