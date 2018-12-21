Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2019 dates announced

PHUKET: Hot on the heels of the success of the 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) held last month, Laguna Phuket has announced the award-winning race’s 26th annual edition is to take place on Sunday November 24, 2019.



By The Phuket News

Friday 21 December 2018, 12:26PM

The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Photo: Laguna Phuket

Comprising signature race distance of 1.8km Swim, 50km Bike and 12km Run, registration for 2019 edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race opens next Thursday (Dec 27). Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount available until Jan 31.(Click here.) Following the sold-out success at the first launch in 2018, LPT’s sprint distance “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run) will be staged once again on the same day as the LPT in 2019. Back by popular demand, the 26th LPT will once again feature the ‘Charity Fun Run’. Comprising 5km and 10km run and 2km distance for junior runners, the Charity Fun Run will take place late afternoon on Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 and raise funds in support of local Phuket children. The TV show for 2018 LPT race which took place on Nov 18 this year will be broadcast nationally for interested audiences and aspiring triathletes on Thai TV Channel 7HD (35) at 3pm-4pm on Monday Dec 31. For 2019 LPT’s sponsorship opportunity, click here or contact Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Event Director Prapa Hemmin at info@lagunaphukettri.com