LAGUNA PHUKET TRIATHLON 2019

Start From: Saturday 23 November 2019, 09:00AM to Saturday 23 November 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join the Race of Legends this 23rd & 24th November, and rub shoulders with world champions at 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon. Now with Sprint Distance and Charity Fun Run. Compete in this award-wining triathlon race amidst the beauty of Phuket beach, green hills and local villages. Leave positive impact by supporting the race’s charity partners “Children First Fund” and “Kao”. Register now at LagunaphuketTri.com