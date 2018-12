Start From: Saturday 17 November 2018, 04:00PM to Saturday 17 November 2018, 12:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrating 25th anniversary as Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race during 17-18 Nov, Laguna Phuket Triathlon (1.8K Swim, 50K Bike and 12K Run) introduces 25 For 25 Sprint (0.5K Swim, 18.5K Bike and 6K Run) and includes 2nd LPT Charity Fun Run (5K, 10K and 2K Kids Run) with the theme “Run for Fun, Run for Kids” to raise funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in support of underprivileged children in Phuket. Register at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until 11 Nov (or sold out).