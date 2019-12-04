Laguna Phuket touches ‘gold’ in Amcham CSR Excellence Recognition

PHUKET: Laguna Resorts & Hotels PLC (Laguna Phuket) has been awarded CSR Excellence (ACE) Recognition by the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Thailand for its outstanding contribution towards cultural diversity.

Wednesday 4 December 2019, 12:29PM

The award recognises Laguna Phuket’s support in hosting a variety traditional events for the local community, such as Loy Krathong Festival, Phuket Vegetarian Festival as well as outreach activities such as parades and merit makings at the temples on Buddhist Lent Day and Thai Sart Day, food and necessities donations to mosques during ramadan and to Chinese shrines during Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

For receiving the award for five consecutive years, Laguna Phuket was also bestowed Amcham’s Gold Level status in appreciation of the resort’s long-term contribution in CSR and community development.

The award was presented by the US Chargé d’ Affaires to Thailand, Michael Heath, in Bangkok late last month.

“Laguna Phuket is part of Cherng Talay community in which there are five Buddhist temples, three Chinese shrines and seven mosques. Our associates are from diverse beliefs and cultural backgrounds. We are proud that Laguna Phuket has been supporting and conserving this diversity, providing opportunities and platforms for all to participate and collaborate, for more than 30 years since our establishment,” said Peera Pomsook, Laguna Phuket’s Assistant CSR & Community Relations Director.

Amcham’s ACE Recognition honours member organisations that create long-term economic and social benefits in their communities.

This year, 68 companies were awarded Amcham CSR Excellence and 33 companies received gold status.

Laguna Phuket was awarded the ACE recognition in 2015 for its Seedlings Internship Program for marginalised local young adults; ACE 2016 for its Greening Community Initiative; ACE 2017 for outstanding efforts in education empowerment as exemplified by Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Mobile Learning Centre and Community Learning Centre and in 2018 for Associates Cooperative Initiative that helps improve the livelihood of member associates and their families.

For more information about Laguna Phuket CSR, visit www.lagunaphuket.com/csr

For more information about AMCHAM’s CSR Excellence (ACE) Recognition, visit www.amchamthailand.com