PHUKET: The inaugural Thai Fight Phuket, a televised international sport entertainment event to showcase Muay Thai boxing and promote Phuket tourism, will be held at Laguna Phuket on Feb 23.

Muay-Thai

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 09:05AM

A press conference and demonstration was held to announce the event yesterday (Feb 12).

A press conference and demonstration was held to announce the event yesterday (Feb 12).

A press conference and demonstration was held to announce the event yesterday (Feb 12).

Celebrating Thai Fight’s 10th anniversary of bringing the sport of Muay Thai to an international level, Thai Fight Phuket will feature King’s Cup Champions Saenchai, Saensatarn, Payak-Samui and Thai Fight's Fighter led by Tengnung and Thai actor Peter Denman.

A combination of Thai and foreign fighters will be matched up against one another in a purpose-built ring at Laguna Grove, Laguna Phuket’s outdoor event venue by the lagoon where other mass-participation sporting events such as Laguna Phuket Marathon and the Triathlon have taken place.

To announce the event, a press conference was held at at Angsana Laguna Phuket’s XANA Beach Club yesterday (Feb 12), headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana with guests including Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket and Board of the Sports Authority of Thailand; Nopparat Puttarattanamane, Vice President of the competition of Thai Fight; Sarayut Mallum, President of Tourism Council of Phuket and Vice President of Phuket Tourist Association; Watchara Jaruariyanon, Chairman of Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp; and Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

Also present in person were elite fighters Saenchai PK Saenchai Muaythai gym, Saensatharn Klong Saun Plu Resort and Chanajon PK Saenchai Muaythai gym.

“Thanks to Thai Fight, Phuket Province and The Sports Association of Phuket, for selecting Laguna Phuket as Thai Fight Phuket’s venue,” said Mr Chandran.

“We are confident that Thai Fight Phuket will be another successful event that helps promote Phuket’s sport tourism and strengthen Laguna Phuket’s status as Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand, achieved in November last year at the Asia Sports Industry Awards & Conference (SPIA Asia 2018).

“We are honored to have been a part of Phuket Province’s success in tourism and sport tourism,” he concluded.

The conference also featured “Muay Thai” Thai Martial Art Shows by Tiger Muay Thai, Thai Fight Phuket’s co-sponsor.

Thai Fight Phuket will be staged at Laguna Grove. The gate will open from 4pm onward.

Entry is free and tickets will be available for distribution at various locations in Phuket.

Polo-shirt option is available for purchase via Line Application @thaifightphuket, where the buyer gets two tickets per shirt.

The event expects to welcome 10,000 Muay Thai fans.

Thai Fight Phuket will be broadcast live on Thai TV Chanel 3, 33, 28 and LINE TV.

For more information about Thai Fight and Thai Fight Phuket, visit www.thaifight.com