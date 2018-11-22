THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Laguna Phuket, Thanyapura win big at SPIA Asia Sports Industry Awards

PHUKET: Laguna Phuket and Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort have won Gold and Silver, respectively, for Best Sport Event Venue In Thailand at the SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 November 2018, 05:29PM

Laguna Phuket won Gold for Best Sport Event Venue In Thailand. Photo: Supplied

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort won Silver for Best Sport Event Venue In Thailand. Photo: Supplied

More than 400 VIPs, federations, rights holders, agencies and brands, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 20 award categories were announced. Photo: Supplied

Sports industry professionals from around the world walked the 2018 SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference red carpet on Tuesday (Nov 20) and at a lavish Awards Gala attended by more than 400 VIPs, federations, rights holders, agencies and brands, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 20 award categories were announced.

Organised by MMC Sportz, 47 countries are eligible to enter the awards and this fourth edition of SPIA Asia has proven to be the most competitive yet.

“The standard of entries has gotten better every year and this truly reflects the strength and depth in Asia’s sports industry. We have seen professionally operated independent events and organisations alongside some of the biggest brands in the industry, and this is very encouraging for everyone in sports in Asia,” said Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz, organiser of SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.

“We received more than 400 submissions this year and I’d like to congratulate all entrants and the Top 10 Finalists in each category for their professionalism and high calibre. After an in-depth and independent judging process which concluded here at SPIA Asia, I’m very happy to be able to announce Asia's best-of-the-best in sports, here in Bangkok.”

Entry to the awards is free and the judging rigorous, concluding with a panel of more than 37 international experts who judge the entries to find the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

In addition to the judged awards, three are voted for by the public.

The top three in all categories are as follows:

BEST SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Vizrt

GOLD: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | MYLAPS

SILVER: Dawri Plus | UAE | Intigral

BRONZE: Goal.com | Singapore | Perform Media

 

BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR A SPORTS EVENT

Presented by: LaLiga

GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation

SILVER: Pyeongchang 2018 - Resetting Finish Lines | South Korea | Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd

BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

 

BEST SPORTS TOURISM DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Mediapro Asia

GOLD: Melbourne, Victoria | Australia | Visit Victoria

SILVER: Abu Dhabi | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council

BRONZE: Subic Bay Freeport Zone | Philippines | Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

 

BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Mass Participation Asia

GOLD: Sina 3X3 Golden League | China | Sina Sports

SILVER: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | Dirigo Events Sdn Bhd

BRONZE: ITU World Triathlon | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council

 

BEST WOMEN’S SPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Sri

GOLD: HSBC Women's World Championship | Singapore | IMG

SILVER: 19th AFC Women’ s Asian Cup | Jordan | Asian Football Federation

BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

 

BEST YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Presented by: MAFRO Sports Marketing

GOLD: Mission Hills Junior Golf Program | China | Mission Hills Group

SILVER: Eish Al Tahaddi | Saudi Arabia | Intigral

BRONZE: NBA - Jr. NBA Program in Southeast Asia | Hong Kong | NBA

 

BEST SPORTS CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Presented by: RCS

GOLD: HSBC Try Rugby Programme | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment

SILVER: Allianz National Youth Football Invitational: #footballgoals | Philippines | Allianz PNB Life Insurance

BRONZE: IBF Youth Leaders Basketball Cup | Singapore | FIBA

 

BEST SPORT EVENT VENUE IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: Laguna Phuket | Laguna Service Company Ltd.

SILVER: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort | Thanyapura

BRONZE: Pattana Sports Club | Pattana Sports Club Co. Ltd.

 

BEST SPORT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: FC Bayern Youth Cup | FC Bayern Muenchen AG and Sport Thai Bavaria

SILVER: C55 Kids Triathlon Series I C55 Events

BRONZE: Sansiri Academy | Sansiri

 

BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR (RUNNING, CYCLING)

Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand

GOLD: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand

SILVER: Buriram Marathon 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand

BRONZE: Bangkok Bank Cyclefest | IMG

 

BEST SPONSORSHIP OF SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT (> USD 250,000) IN THAILAND

Presented by: Sponsorium

GOLD: Toyota | Toyota Thai League T-1

SILVER: PTT Group | PTT Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP)

BRONZE: Honda | Honda LPGA Thailand

 

BEST SPONSORSHIP OF A SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT ( >USD 250,000)

Presented by: SMG Insight

GOLD: HSBC Hong Kong 7s | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment

SILVER: DHL - Indian Super League Sponsorship | India | DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.

BRONZE: Air Asia – UFC Sponsorship | Singapore | UFC

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR

Presented by: Kooora.com

GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation

SILVER: WGC-HSBC Champions | China | IMG

BRONZE: 2018 SBMC Singapore Open | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

 

BEST SPORTS MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Presented by: LaLiga

GOLD: Lagardère Sports | Singapore | Lagardère Sports

SILVER: IMG | Singapore | IMG

BRONZE: Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd | Singapore | Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd

 

BEST GLOBAL SPORTS ORGANIZATION OPERATING IN ASIA

Presented by: Lagardère Sports

GOLD: NBA | Hong Kong | NBA Asia Limited

SILVER: LaLiga Global Network SEA, Japan & South Korea | Singapore | LaLiga

BRONZE: Badminton World Federation | Malaysia | Badminton World Federation (BWF)

 

BEST DEVELOPING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC

Presented by: Asian Football Confederation

GOLD: Vietnam | V. League 1

SILVER: India | I-League

BRONZE: Indonesia | Go-Jek Liga 1

 

BEST INSPIRING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC

Presented by: Asian Football Confederation

GOLD: UAE | Arabian Gulf League

SILVER: Qatar | Qatar Stars League

BRONZE: China PR | Chinese Super League

 

BEST LIVE EXPERIENCE AT A SPORTING EVENT (public voting)

GOLD: Australian F1 Grand Prix - 2018

SILVER: FIFA Club World Cup Abu Dhabi - 2017

BRONZE: Australia Open (tennis) - 2018

 

BEST SPORTSWEAR BRAND OF THE YEAR (public voting)

GOLD: Nike

SILVER: adidas

BRONZE: PUMA

 

BEST ESPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR (public voting)

GOLD: 2018 League of Legends World Championship | South Korea | Riot Games

SILVER: MDL Changsha Major | Changsha | Mars Media

BRONZE: ESL One Genting 2018 | Malaysia | ESL

 

A live auction of sports memorabilia and luxury holiday packages at the Awards Gala raised money for a cause in Thailand that will be nominated by the AFC Dream Asia Foundation.

“SPIA Asia 2018 has been exceptional. The two-day sports conference provided some value insight into key topics in the regional industry today and the Awards Gala was the best yet. Congratulations to all the SPIA Asia 2018 winners – I’m happy to see that the future of Asia's sports industry looks very bright indeed,” added Mr Gottschalk.

SPIA Asia brings together the governing bodies, federations, agencies, rights holders, brands and organisations which strongly contribute and positively influence the landscape of sport in Asia. Key partners of the 2018 event include the following entities which have pledged their support to SPIA Asia 2018: Ministry of Tourisms and Sports, Sports Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, LaLiga, Lagardère Sports, SMG Insight, Kooora, MAFRO Sports, Mediapro, RCS Sports, Vizrt, Sponsorium, Twitter, SRI, British Business Council Thailand and CentraraGrand@Central World while long-term local PR Agency Infinity Communications and The Sponsorship Experts (marketing partner & local co-organiser) are back on board for a third year.

For more information, visit www.spiaasia.com

 

 

