Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports

PHUKET: Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket has been named Honorable Contributor in Sports and Exercise by Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Physical Education (DPE) at its 86th anniversary celebration, held at the National Stadium in Bangkok on Monday (Dec 9).

FitnessGolfMarathonTriathlon
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 December 2019, 10:48AM

Prapa Hemmin, Director of Corporate Events and Partnerships at Laguna Phuket, receives the award from Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo Laguna Phuket.

Prapa Hemmin, Director of Corporate Events and Partnerships at Laguna Phuket, receives the award from Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo Laguna Phuket.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, exclusively presented the prestigious award to seven organisations and 20 individuals selected by DPE’s judging panel after a rigorous nationwide award submissions campaign. Laguna Phuket is the only awardee from Phuket Province in the organisations category.

“We'd like to thank the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Department of Physical Education for the honorable recognition,” commented Prapa Hemmin, Director of Corporate Events and Partnerships at Laguna Phuket.

“2019 is a year of harvest for Laguna Phuket,” continued Ms. Hemmin.

“Our 26th annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon, which took place last month (Nov), is Southeast Asia’s longest running race and has reaped strong international recognition.

It was recently ranked 5th in a list of the top ten best triathlons in the world, as compiled by Let’s Do This UK.

"Additionally, it placed amongst the top ten in Runner’s World UK’s Best International Triathlon category of the Challenge Awards 2019 and Best Asian Triathlon and Mass Participation Event of the Year at the Mass Participation World Conference and Awards in Singapore.”

Thanyapura Football

Located close to beautiful Bangtao Beach in the Thalang area of Phuket, Laguna Phuket Integrated Resort is the home of annual international-standard sporting events such as Laguna Phuket Marathon, Laguna Phuket Triathlon and PGA championship golf tournaments.

In addition to the 7 resorts that are all connected with roads and lagoons, Laguna Phuket’s facilities include award-winning spas, an 18-hole golf course, lifestyle restaurants, water sports activities and a public area open to the community.

It is a popular venue for athletes and association running clubs who regularly utilise the excellent training facilities. A PGA-branded golf academy and integrated hospitality capacity round off the excellent offerings to guests and members.

The opening of a new Meetings, Incentives, Conference and exhibition (MICE) and event space at the resort earlier this year has enabled the venue to further provide exceptional services and hospitality experiences for the international race and sports community. The 1,500 sq.m Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space (ACES) is one such example of this.

“Having an expanded portfolio in MICE & event venues, we plan to launch new sporting and lifestyle events in 2020 to reinforce Laguna Phuket’s position as Asia’s most premier destination resort and Phuket’s most celebrated sports hub,” Ms. Hemmin concluded.

