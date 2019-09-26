Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laguna Phuket raises B1.55 million for Children First Fund

Laguna Phuket raises B1.55 million for Children First Fund

Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary this month, Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket, home of the world’s first Banyan Tree resort, in collaboration with the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, hosted a series of fundraising activities.

Community
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 September 2019, 09:54AM

More than 90 golfers participated in the Children First Charity Event's “Swing for Good” golf tournament.

More than 90 golfers participated in the Children First Charity Event's “Swing for Good” golf tournament.

More than 90 golfers participated in the Children First Charity Event's “Swing for Good” golf tournament.

More than 90 golfers participated in the Children First Charity Event's “Swing for Good” golf tournament.

The “Children First Charity Football Match” brought together footballers from Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Group and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

The “Children First Charity Football Match” brought together footballers from Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Group and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

Rock celebrity Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, founder of Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

Rock celebrity Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, founder of Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai and Laguna Phuket’s Managing Director Ravi Chandran.

Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai and Laguna Phuket’s Managing Director Ravi Chandran.

A “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner raised B1.4 million through proceeds from dinner tickets, raffles and live and silent auctions.

A “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner raised B1.4 million through proceeds from dinner tickets, raffles and live and silent auctions.

« »

The Children First Charity Event (CFCE), held between September 21-23, raised more than B1.55 million towards the Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 orphans and underprivileged children.

CFCE on Saturday, September 21 was a charity journey from day into night under the theme “Swing for Good”, where more than 90 golfers participated in a fun golf tournament throughout the day.

The golfers then sat back and unwound in a unique “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience at Angsana Ballroom, Angsana Laguna Phuket. Joined by almost 100 charity dinner guests, the evening saw a total of 180 charity diners who collectively raised B1.4 million through proceeds from dinner tickets, raffles and live and silent auctions.

On Monday, September 23, a “Children First Charity Football Match” was held at Bangtao Stadium, Baan Bangtao School, featuring a friendly match between footballers from Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Group and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, the resort’s charity partner.

The charity football raised another B140,000 for CFF (B80,000 from Phuket hotels’ entries to the football tournament, B30,000 from a live auction for Kao’s founder Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai’s football shoes, and another B30,000 cash donation from Toon himself to match the auction winner’s bid).

Laguna Phuket’s Managing Director Ravi Chandran said, “As a member of the Phuket community, Laguna Phuket has been doing our part in developing a sustainable community since the resort’s establishment some 30 years ago. Children First Fund and Children First Charity Events are a couple of the newer initiatives added to a long list of our sustainability efforts.

“I’d like to thank all our event partners, sponsors, donors and guests for your kind and generous contribution that will keep Children First Fund going for at least one full year. Thanks also go to many other leading orgainisations like the Phuket Hotels Association, The Rotary Club of Patong Beach, Phuket Has Been Good to Us, The Life Home Project, to name only a few, who are vital in spearheading various charitable projects that help improve the livelihood of the people in Phuket.”

CFCE also feature an impressive list of prize items generously donated for online auction by leading hospitality and tourism operators from Phuket, Thailand and around the world. CFCE’s Online Auction features stellar prize items such as 5-star hotel stays, accommodation package, memberships to leading golf and sport clubs, cruise, tours, spas, golf green fees, tickets to water parks and many more lifestyle activities. All are on offer at amazing bidding prices to guarantee best deals for kind bidders.

The online auction is open at www.lagunaphuket.com/online-auction and closes on Thursday, October 10.

The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Children First Charity Event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up
The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle
Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand
Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1
Phuket History: Siam’s conflict with Portugal
Steps forward: The zero waste shop doing more than saving the environment
Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic
Run for turtles: 15th marine turtle fun run and half marathon set to be best yet
Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event
A heavenly stay: Thai tradition meets Finnish hospitality at Villa Angelica
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Patong
BISP to host 100 universities from 19 countries at Phuket University Fair
Green Thoughts: Spiky fellows
The world of IB diplomas and how IB diplomas prepare students for the world
Beyond my control: Revelations from the philosophy of Stoicism

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

doesn't surprise me i see young children on motorbikes every day underage, no helmets and someti...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

The wise Judge Mr. Kurt have spoken. can nobody stop this negative thinking and everybody blaming su...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Parents, people living around, school authorities, local police, they all know of this ''...(Read More)

Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief

The President of Association of thai travel agents, doesn't know what he bla bla's. Very ins...(Read More)

Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested

The coroner's estimation of time of death of this 'Pretty' will prove or the arrested m...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Here is a responsibility of the school principal as well. He/she should not allow these young child...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Talk to their parents later?? Talk to the parents now, and fine them heavenly for allowing their chi...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

As per usual, while this case involves a tragic death of a young woman...right and wrong are irrelev...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

What can you say? Solid statement as to the complete irresponsibility of Thai kids, Thai parents, an...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Fine each of the parent's 20.000 Baht.Charge the owner of the bike also 20.000 if you dare Mr. P...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket