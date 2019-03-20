THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Laguna Phuket Marathon sets the pace as leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia

PHUKET: Phuket is preparing to welcome more than 13,000 athletes from over 50 countries to compete in the award-winning Laguna Phuket Marathon on June 8-9 at Laguna Phuket, which was awarded Gold for “Best Sport Event Venue In Thailand” at the 2018 SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.

AthleticsMarathon
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 09:13PM

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar. Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

The official press launch for the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019, to be held June 8-9, was held today (Mar 20). Photo: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Welcoming runners from as young as three years old (competing in the 2km Kids Run) up to more than 70 years old, the 14-year old Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key event on Phuket’s annual sporting calendar and the largest mass participation event in Phuket, and will again shine the light on the island’s sports and tourism credentials, noted a release issued today (Mar 20).

“We have broken our own entry record every year and still with nearly three months to go we have already surpassed last year's entry numbers,” commented Roman Floesser, General Manager of the event’s organiser, GAA Events.

“Runners of all abilities and nationalities are set to compete and what is particularly encouraging for us and for the island is that more than 80% of the runners are from outside of Phuket; travelling from overseas and around Thailand to take part in the event and enjoy Phuket’s famed hospitality.”

The release issued today noted, “Phuket is a world-class tourism destination welcoming a record of more than nine million arrivals through Phuket International Airport in 2018, and as the island’s appeal continues to grow sports tourism has become one of the fastest growing tourism sectors.

“Laguna Phuket Marathon has been at the front of that growth and has helped to put Phuket on the map as a running mecca, delivering an event to the highest international standards that is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, is professionally timed by Sportstats Asia, and is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).”

And independent study of the 2018 event found that its economic impact was B146,818,481 with international participants staying an average of 10 days over the period and their top three areas of spend were meals / food & beverage, accommodation and local transportation.

“With the largest international fields of any running event in Thailand, and the attraction to ‘Run Paradise’, Laguna Phuket Marathon has become a leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia and a significant revenue generator for the local economy,” it said.

“It’s delightful to have witnessed the steady growth of the running community in Thailand, especially in the past few years. Sport promotes a healthy lifestyle and running events can help to raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes. Laguna Phuket Marathon leads the way in both endeavours, very much in sync with Laguna Phuket’s aspirations,” said Anthony Loh, Vice President of Laguna Phuket.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“I believe Laguna Phuket Marathon’s success as a leading mass-participation sporting event in Asia Pacific and a fund raising platform that has a positive impact on the local community, together with Laguna Phuket’s outstanding hospitality capacity, has significantly contributed to the resort’s ultimate recognition as Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand last November.

“This June, Laguna Phuket will once again welcome thousands of runners and spectators to our beautiful destination resort. We encourage all to join us in raising awareness and funds towards Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF) to support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket. You can help them now by making a direct donation upon event registration or contact us at CSR@lagunaphuket.com.”

Beyond a running event, Laguna Phuket Marathon has grown to support the local community. In addition to supporting Laguna Phuket Foundation's Children First Fund, this year the event is supporting the UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) and their efforts to build a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

“Running has become very popular in recent years and it's great to see more and more people enjoying a healthy activity. At the same time, we are seeing runners supporting charitable causes through raising funds and profiles, and we are proud that Laguna Phuket Marathon continues to support Laguna Phuket Foundation's Children First Fund, and for the first time this year the UNHCR,” added Floesser.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 offers six distances: 2km Kids Run, 5km and 10.5km will take place on Saturday, June 8 in the afternoon while the Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon (42.195km) and Marathon Relay (42.195km) will take place on Sunday, June 9 in the morning.

For the full race schedule, visit http://www.phuketmarathon.com/race-schedule.

For more information, visit www.phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.

Live89.5 is a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Marathon

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket Marathon: The leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia
For the love of running: Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon to provide authentic Phuket experience for 8,000+ athletes
Laguna Phuket Marathon to welcome 8,000+ runners for 2018 event
Champion In Our Midst: Long-term Phuket resident has sights firmly set on World Masters
Make a date, make a difference with KIS Fun Run 2018
4,500 take part in 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half-Marathon
Kingdom’s racers sweep 1,500m titles
Thanyapura Colour Fun Run set for November return
Parinya provides the silver lining
Thailand’s Chayanisa vaults to historic medal
‘Heartbreak Hill’ mini-marathon back for 4th edition
Prayut gives moral support to Asian Games athletes
Bigger and better 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half-Marathon
Usain Bolt poised to trial with A-League’s Central Coast Mariners

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 