Laguna Phuket Marathon is back

PHUKET: The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome thousands of runners from around Thailand and overseas to Run Paradise in Phuket on June 11-12.

Marathon

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 10:30AM

Runners get off to a quick start at the 2020 edition of the Lagnua Phuket Marathon, the last time the race was held. Photo: Supplied

With the cancellation of Test & Go, international participants can now fly to Phuket with no test on arrival, and take part in Southeast Asia’s leading destination marathon which will again be held at the award-winning resort complex, Laguna Phuket.

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon as an international sports event will showcase to the world that Phuket is back and an ideal sport tourism hub for Southeast Asia, as well as help to boost the island’s tourism and economy, said a release announcing the marathon’s dates issued yesterday (May 20).



“Phuket island is open and ready to host this international standard event. Events like the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon are very important in bringing people to Phuket and contribute significantly to the island’s tourism economy and local businesses,” said Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to Phuket to enjoy the event and also Phuket’s wonderful hospitality,” he added.

Having welcomed over 200,000 participants from more than 70 countries to Phuket over its first 15 years, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of the top marathon majors in Thailand, is certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

“The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a popular destination marathon with runners from across Thailand and overseas. It’s also an important event for the island of Phuket ‒ it supports the economy and local community, and this year will be an iconic showcase that Phuket is back and ready to welcome visitors from all around the world,” said Charlie Jung, Assistant Race Director, GAA Events, organiser of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon.

“With six distances from 2km to the full marathon, the event offers something for everyone and is an ideal weekend away for families who can take part in some healthy fun and family-friendly race weekend while also enjoying the full facilities of Laguna Phuket.”

The scenic course will take runners past local villages, rubber and pineapple plantations, through the beachfront Sirinath National Park and starts/finishes at Laguna Grove.

Distances available include: 2km kids run, 5km and 10.5km in the afternoon on Saturday, June 11; and Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon Relay (42.195km) and Marathon (42.195km) in the morning on Sunday, June 12.

Erlinda Petpisit, Omnichannel Customer Director, CRC Sports, operator of Supersports, said “We’re excited to return as a Title Sponsor this year. As a leader in Thailand in sportswear and related products, the event provides a unique platform for Supersports to engage with people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle, promote our range of Athleisure apparel, while also supporting Thailand’s reopening and economic recovery.”

Putting sustainability at the heart of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon and looking to reduce the event’s footprint, organisers this year have minimised and in some areas eliminated single use plastics on the course and in the race packs, while increased waste sorting stations will ensure waste that can be recycled is recycled.

The venue and Title Sponsor since the beginning, Anthony Loh, Vice President – Resort Services, Laguna Phuket, said, “Laguna Phuket is looking forward to welcoming runners from near and far back to Laguna Phuket for what is going to be a great event.

“As a leading sports event in the region and Phuket’s largest by participation numbers, we are always keen to ensure the island community benefits from the event and we encourage all runners and spectators to make a difference by helping to raise awareness and funds towards Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF), to support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket.”

People can register for the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

For those who can’t make it this year, they can try Thailand’s very first Hybrid Race. This new concept combines a virtual and actual race with both taking place at the same time. Using the ‘Sportstats Tracker’ app, participants can join the race virtually, from anywhere in the world and enjoy real-time remote running. In the app, remote runners’ progress will be overlaid on the real event map and results will be instantly available together with all finishers (remote and onsite). More details are available at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/hybrid-race.