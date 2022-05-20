tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laguna Phuket Marathon is back

Laguna Phuket Marathon is back

PHUKET: The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome thousands of runners from around Thailand and overseas to Run Paradise in Phuket on June 11-12.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 10:30AM

Runners get off to a quick start at the 2020 edition of the Lagnua Phuket Marathon, the last time the race was held. Photo: Supplied

Runners get off to a quick start at the 2020 edition of the Lagnua Phuket Marathon, the last time the race was held. Photo: Supplied

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2022 will be held on June 11-12. Photo: Supplied

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2022 will be held on June 11-12. Photo: Supplied

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2022 will be held on June 11-12. Photo: Supplied

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2022 will be held on June 11-12. Photo: Supplied

Runners will course along some of Phuket’s most scenic roads. Photo: Supplied

Runners will course along some of Phuket’s most scenic roads. Photo: Supplied

« »

With the cancellation of Test & Go, international participants can now fly to Phuket with no test on arrival, and take part in Southeast Asia’s leading destination marathon which will again be held at the award-winning resort complex, Laguna Phuket.

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon as an international sports event will showcase to the world that Phuket is back and an ideal sport tourism hub for Southeast Asia, as well as help to boost the island’s tourism and economy, said a release announcing the marathon’s dates issued yesterday (May 20).

“Phuket island is open and ready to host this international standard event. Events like the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon are very important in bringing people to Phuket and contribute significantly to the island’s tourism economy and local businesses,” said Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to Phuket to enjoy the event and also Phuket’s wonderful hospitality,” he added.

Having welcomed over 200,000 participants from more than 70 countries to Phuket over its first 15 years, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of the top marathon majors in Thailand, is certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

“The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a popular destination marathon with runners from across Thailand and overseas. It’s also an important event for the island of Phuket ‒ it supports the economy and local community, and this year will be an iconic showcase that Phuket is back and ready to welcome visitors from all around the world,” said Charlie Jung, Assistant Race Director, GAA Events, organiser of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon.

“With six distances from 2km to the full marathon, the event offers something for everyone and is an ideal weekend away for families who can take part in some healthy fun and family-friendly race weekend while also enjoying the full facilities of Laguna Phuket.”

The scenic course will take runners past local villages, rubber and pineapple plantations, through the beachfront Sirinath National Park and starts/finishes at Laguna Grove.

Thai Residential

Distances available include: 2km kids run, 5km and 10.5km in the afternoon on Saturday, June 11; and Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon Relay (42.195km) and Marathon (42.195km) in the morning on Sunday, June 12.

Erlinda Petpisit, Omnichannel Customer Director, CRC Sports, operator of Supersports, said “We’re excited to return as a Title Sponsor this year. As a leader in Thailand in sportswear and related products, the event provides a unique platform for Supersports to engage with people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle, promote our range of Athleisure apparel, while also supporting Thailand’s reopening and economic recovery.”

Putting sustainability at the heart of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon and looking to reduce the event’s footprint, organisers this year have minimised and in some areas eliminated single use plastics on the course and in the race packs, while increased waste sorting stations will ensure waste that can be recycled is recycled.

The venue and Title Sponsor since the beginning, Anthony Loh, Vice President – Resort Services, Laguna Phuket, said, “Laguna Phuket is looking forward to welcoming runners from near and far back to Laguna Phuket for what is going to be a great event.

“As a leading sports event in the region and Phuket’s largest by participation numbers, we are always keen to ensure the island community benefits from the event and we encourage all runners and spectators to make a difference by helping to raise awareness and funds towards Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF), to support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket.”

People can register for the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

For those who can’t make it this year, they can try Thailand’s very first Hybrid Race. This new concept combines a virtual and actual race with both taking place at the same time. Using the ‘Sportstats Tracker’ app, participants can join the race virtually, from anywhere in the world and enjoy real-time remote running. In the app, remote runners’ progress will be overlaid on the real event map and results will be instantly available together with all finishers (remote and onsite). More details are available at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/hybrid-race

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Annissa to compete in World Surf League
Golfing sensation Louise Landgraf makes French girls national team
Panipak wins gold, War Elephants make final
Dodge keeps nose in front at Blue Canyon
Suttijet rediscovers his ability to go low
F1 at an impasse over new American team
Puripol completes sprint hat-trick at SEA Games
Liverpool beat Saints to take title race to final day
Thai takraw stars in class of their own
Thai sprinters dominate relay events
Storming finish sees Chen grab first international win
Thailand leap to second spot
Schooling loses first SEA Games gold over swim controversy
Man City eyes on Premier League prize as Leeds face the drop
Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts

 

Phuket community
Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

What a farce/lie that Thai Government needs one more month to have solid information about infected ...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

High-risk people could continue to work now with other people while observing their own condition. (...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

No quarantine for high risk people, no more Thailand Pass for inbound Thai. Only for foreigners, sai...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

FINALLY! The handsitting police start some action as a video sees the air. Did the police not notic...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

Problem with this is that many officers of the RTP act in similar ways when deprived of what they co...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week praised a success for tourism

Has Mr Wittaya not a parrot who always can say: "Beautiful Beaches - quality tourism - world cl...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

now Sweden comes running tail between there legs,before they where kissing everybody's... its th...(Read More)

Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

Why aren't their parent in remand with them where they deserve to be....(Read More)

Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1

Perfect timing. Monsoon season starts , what little tourist numbers we had have gone home. How some ...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

Kurt, they don't need sniffer dogs on Bangla Road. The drug sellers can be seen openly to custom...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge

 