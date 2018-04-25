The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket Marathon back for 13th edition

MARATHON: The Laguna Phuket Marathon was launched in 2006 and is owned and organised by Go Adventure Asia. Now in its 13th year, Laguna Phuket Marathon won GOLD for “Best Amateur Sports Event of the Year in Thailand” at the 2017 Asia Sports Industry Awards (SPIA Asia 2017).

Wednesday 25 April 2018, 09:50AM

Organisers expect to break 8,000 runners from more than 50 countries to ‘Run Paradise’ this year. Photo: Supplied
Organisers expect to break 8,000 runners from more than 50 countries to ‘Run Paradise’ this year. Photo: Supplied

South East Asia’s leading destination marathon, the award-winning event will take place at the Laguna Phuket resort complex on Bang Tao Beach on June 9-10.

The Laguna Phuket Marathon has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) for the 13th consecutive year and remains a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. The event’s online registration partner is GoToRace.com and professional timing and results are provided by Sportstats Asia.

Now in its 13th year, the event was voted a “Top 10 Best Marathon” in Thailand by Wingnaidee for the second year running, and as the event continues to grow organisers expect to break 8,000 runners from more than 50 countries to “Run Paradise” this year.

Improvements have been made to the half marathon and marathon courses, and for the first time a new Marathon Team Relay has been introduced, whereby each team has to have four runners.

World Cup League @ BISP

The Kids Run (2km), 5km and 10.5km start the running festival on June 9 in the late afternoon, while runners in the 21.097 kilometre (half marathon), 42.195km (marathon) and Marathon Team Relay compete on June 10 in the early morning. All races categories are timed.

Prices start from B550 baht for the 5km distance. Registrations can be made online at www.phuketmarathon.com/registration

For more information, visit www.phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018.

 

 
