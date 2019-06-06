THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 traffic announcement

PHUKET: The award-winning 2019 Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to take place this weekend (June 8-9) at Laguna Phuket and will welcome a record number of runners in excess of 13,000 from more than 50 countries.

transport
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 June 2019, 09:00AM

Road closures for Saturday (June 8) and Sunday (June 9). Photo Supplied

Road closures for Saturday (June 8). Photo Supplied

Road closures for Sunday (June 9). Photo Supplied

The event organisers as always aim to produce a professionally organised, international standard event with the safest possible race conditions. A number of roads used for the course will, therefore, be closed at certain times during the race (see below), and people are advised to avoid these roads during those times.

Saturday June 8

  1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (3:30pm – 7pm)
  2. Bake Junction - Lagoon Rd to Laguna Homes, Angsana Villas, Baan Suan Layan Restaurant and Soi Layan 2 (5pm – 7pm)
  3. Ban Don-Thalang Market – Ban Koktanoad Rd – Layan Beach (5:15pm – 7:30pm)
  4. Layan 2 Rd, Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Rd and Laguna Wedding Chapel (5:20pm – 8pm)

Sunday June 9

QSI International School Phuket
  1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (4am – midday)
  2. Road 4030 from ‘Bake’ to Ban Don-Thalang Market, Ban Khai Rd (4am – 11am)
  3. Bann Pru Jam Pa Rd, NaKoh-Pruchuak Rd, Nong-Wah Rd & Baan Riang Rd. (4am – 11am)
  4. Soi Nai Yang 2 & Nai Yang 16 to Old Airport Rd (4031) (5:30am – 11am)
  5. Ban Don Rd – Koktanoad Rd, New Road behind Thalang Victory Field (6:30am – 11:30am)
  6. Layan 2 Rd, Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Rd and Laguna Wedding Chapel (7am – midday)

Course maps for Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 are attached and can be viewed online here.  

The organisers apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary roadblocks and traffic restrictions and wish to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and kind co-operation.

 

 

