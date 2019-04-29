THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:00AM to Sunday 9 June 2019, 12:00PM

Laguna Phuket Marathon has been at the front of that growth and has helped to put Phuket on the map as a running mecca, delivering an event to the highest international standards that is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, is professionally timed by Sportstats Asia, and is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 offers six distances: 2 km Kids Run, 5 km and 10.5 km will take place on Saturday 8th June in the afternoon while the Half Marathon (21.0975 km), Marathon (42.195 km) and Marathon Relay (42.195 km) will take place on Sunday 9th June in the morning. For the full schedule, visit http://www.phuketmarathon.com/race-schedule

Person : Go Adventure Asia
Address : Laguna Phuket, Thailand

 

Security:

Phuket community
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

''A'' firearm without a licence? Doesn't the second gun count as a firearm too?...(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

It was always fun when the U.S. Navy would visit Phuket 3 or 4 times a year. They stopped coming wh...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Your shelter is not a tax shelter

Huh, so we're essentially charged twice for the same thing? Double pricing? in Thailand? Well, i...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

It is not about me, .K Dek. It is about the poor thai at Phuket and Koh Siri. They just left alone b...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

Yeah...I'll believe this when I see it, but certainly not holding my breath. I'm pretty sur...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

Yup! That f'lying Nor-Sor-1' seems to be created long time ago for purpose to give space for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reflections

Thinking about it: Would it be realistic to say that Immigration staff all over Thailand thank thei...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

To K ...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

Of course, the receptive readers understand that expression 'war zone' is not literally. Som...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

Instead of digging up the road why don't they use a mole to tunnel the pipes in? Creates less pr...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 