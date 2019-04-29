Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:00AM to Sunday 9 June 2019, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Laguna Phuket Marathon has been at the front of that growth and has helped to put Phuket on the map as a running mecca, delivering an event to the highest international standards that is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, is professionally timed by Sportstats Asia, and is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 offers six distances: 2 km Kids Run, 5 km and 10.5 km will take place on Saturday 8th June in the afternoon while the Half Marathon (21.0975 km), Marathon (42.195 km) and Marathon Relay (42.195 km) will take place on Sunday 9th June in the morning. For the full schedule, visit http://www.phuketmarathon.com/race-schedule