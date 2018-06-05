PHUKET: The award-winning 2018 Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to take place this weekend (June 9-10) at Laguna Phuket and will welcome a record number of runners in excess of 8,000 from more than 50 countries.

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 03:17PM

The event organisers aim to produce a professionally organised, international standard event with the safest possible race conditions. A number of roads used for the course will therefore be closed at certain times during the race (see below), and people are advised to avoid these roads during those times.

Saturday June 9

1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (3:30pm – 7pm).

2. Bake Junction - Lagoon Rd to Laguna Homes, Angsana Villas, Baan Suan Layan Restaurant and Soi Layan 2 (5pm – 7pm).

3. Ban Don-Thalang Market – Ban Koktanoad Rd – Layan Beach (5:15pm – 7:30pm).

4. Layan 2 Rd., Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Rd and Laguna Wedding Chapel (5:20pm – 8pm).

Sunday 10 June

1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (4am – midday).

2. Road 4030 from ‘Bake’ to Ban Don-Thalang Market, Ban Khai Rd (4am – 11am).

3. Bann Pru Jam Pa Rd, NaKoh-Pruchuak Rd, Nong-Wah Rd & Baan Riang Rd. (4am – 11am).

4. Soi Nai Yang 2 & Nai Yang 16 to Old Airport Rd (4031) (5:30am – 11am).

5. Ban Don Rd – Koktanoad Rd, New Road behind Thalang Victory Field (6:30am – 11:30am).

6. Layan 2 Rd., Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Rd and Laguna Wedding Chapel (7am – midday).

Course maps for Saturday June 9 and Sunday June 10 are attached and can be viewed online here.

The organisers apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary roadblocks and traffic restrictions, and wish to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and kind co-operation.