Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event

GOLF: As golfers today join a charity journey from day into night for the inaugural Children First Charity Event (CFCE), organisers Laguna Phuket and Laguna Golf Phuket have launched an online auction for a range of stellar prize items to raise funds in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 orphanages and underprivileged children.

Community

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 September 2019, 10:49AM

The Online Auction for the inaugural Children First Charity Event (CFCE) is open to bids now, to raise funds in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 orphanages and underprivileged children. Photo: Laguna Phuket

Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary this month, Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket, home of world’s first Banyan Tree resort, in collaboration with the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket is today (Sept 21) hosting the inaugural Children First Charity Event under the theme “Swing for Good”.

As the sun sets, the “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience will get underway at Angsana Ballroom, Angsana Laguna Phuket, complete with delicious food, free-flow beverages and live entertainment – all to support children in Phuket.

CFCE also features a series of fundraising activities that include an impressive list of prize items generously donated by leading hospitality and tourism operators from Phuket, Thailand and around the world.

The CFCE Online Auction features stunning prize items such as five-star hotel stays, air tickets and accommodation package, memberships to leading golf and sport clubs, cruise, tours, spas, golf green fees, tickets to water parks and many more lifestyle activities.

All are on offer at amazing bidding prices to guarantee best deals for kind bidders.

The Online Auction is open now at www.Lagunaphuket.com/online-auction

The Online Auction will remain open to bids until Thursday, October 10.

Get your bid war going now! It’s all for a good cause.

Learn more about CFCE at www.lagunaphuket.com/ChildrenFirstCharity or call +66 (0) 76 362 300 ext. 1404 (Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm. Phuket time)

The Phuket New sis a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Children First Charity Event.