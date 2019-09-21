Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event

Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary this month, Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket, home of world’s first Banyan Tree resort, in collaboration with the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket is today (Sept 21) hosting the inaugural Children First Charity Event under the theme “Swing for Good”.
As the sun sets, the “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience will get underway at Angsana Ballroom, Angsana Laguna Phuket, complete with delicious food, free-flow beverages and live entertainment – all to support children in Phuket.
CFCE also features a series of fundraising activities that include an impressive list of prize items generously donated by leading hospitality and tourism operators from Phuket, Thailand and around the world.
The CFCE Online Auction features stunning prize items such as five-star hotel stays, air tickets and accommodation package, memberships to leading golf and sport clubs, cruise, tours, spas, golf green fees, tickets to water parks and many more lifestyle activities.
All are on offer at amazing bidding prices to guarantee best deals for kind bidders.
The Online Auction is open now at www.Lagunaphuket.com/online-auction
The Online Auction will remain open to bids until Thursday, October 10.
Get your bid war going now! It’s all for a good cause.
Learn more about CFCE at www.lagunaphuket.com/ChildrenFirstCharity or call +66 (0) 76 362 300 ext. 1404 (Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm. Phuket time)
The Phuket New sis a proud media partner of the Laguna Phuket Children First Charity Event.
