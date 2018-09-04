TRIATHLON: Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket will host “Laguna Phuket Triathlon Expo 2018” on Saturday (Sept 8) at CentralWorld (3rd Floor, Atrium Zone) in Bangkok.

The 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon will take place on November 17-18 at Laguna Phuket resort. Photo: Supplied

Planned as a full-day event to take place from 10am to 10pm, the Expo will feature race registration, sports stations and showcases with fun games and activities for athletes and sports fans alike. The Expo is part of Laguna Phuket’s year-long celebration of the award-wining Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT)’s 25th anniversary, scheduled this year for Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November.

The Expo will also launch the inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’, LPT’s first sprint-distance triathlon race of 25K swim, bike and run combined, and introduce LPT Charity Fun Run’s newly appointed “Run for Fun, Run for Kids” Charity Ambassador, Thai actress and inspiring celebrity athlete Rachwin ‘Koy’ Wongviriya, at the press conference. Interested athletes and sports fans are encouraged to visit the Expo early to catch the ‘25 For 25 Sprint Launch’ at 12:30pm, followed by 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Press Conference at 1:30pm.

Other highlights will include ‘Tri Tips & Tricks’ session by Thailand’s leading triathlon gurus (starts at 3pm), followed by a series of stage presentations and workshops on swimming techniques, sport nutrition, running, cycling and triathlon by LPT partners.

Other activities include chances to win roundtrip Bangkok – Phuket air tickets and two-night accommodation at Laguna Phuket, kids’ corner, fun games from sponsors and all-day tri-related activities. The entry is free!

Saturday November 17 is for the LPT Charity Fun Run (5km, 10km and 2km Kids Run) and Sunday November 18 is the Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Race Day (standard LPT comprises swim 1.8km, bike 50km and run 12km and inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ comprising swim 0.5km, bike 18.5km and run 6km).

Registration is also available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until November 11. Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket offer special rate for the race weekend (promo code: LPT2018).

To learn more, visit the website or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri or call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404.