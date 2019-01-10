Laguna Phuket invites all to celebrate Children’s Day 2019

Aiming at encouraging and inspiring children to become active, informed and concerned citizens via fun, age-appropriate edutainment, the free-entry event will once again comprise a series of fun games, activities and entertainment for children and parents.
The event’s highlights include main entertainment stage featuring Jam-urd Na Jor, a very famous group of Thai Comedy Theatre Show from Thai TV Channel 23 (Workpoint) and kids performances from local schools and music school in Phuket.
Merry-Go-Round, game booths from hotels, face-painting and lots of balloons. Free cotton candy, ice-cream and lots of prizes for kids.
Entry is free.
Thailand National Children’s Day takes place every year on the second Saturday of January. It is the day dedicated for children to have fun and spend some quality time with their families.
