Laguna Phuket invites all to celebrate Children’s Day 2019

PHUKET: Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket will host its 27th annual National Children’s Day Celebration this Saturday (Jan 12) from 8am to 12pm at the resort’s outdoor event venue, Laguna Grove by the lagoon.

Thursday 10 January 2019, 05:59PM

Aiming at encouraging and inspiring children to become active, informed and concerned citizens via fun, age-appropriate edutainment, the free-entry event will once again comprise a series of fun games, activities and entertainment for children and parents. The event’s highlights include main entertainment stage featuring Jam-urd Na Jor, a very famous group of Thai Comedy Theatre Show from Thai TV Channel 23 (Workpoint) and kids performances from local schools and music school in Phuket. Merry-Go-Round, game booths from hotels, face-painting and lots of balloons. Free cotton candy, ice-cream and lots of prizes for kids. Entry is free. Thailand National Children’s Day takes place every year on the second Saturday of January. It is the day dedicated for children to have fun and spend some quality time with their families.