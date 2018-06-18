FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Laguna Phuket holds anti-bribery, anti-corruption training

PHUKET: Laguna Resorts & Hotels (LRH) last Thursday (June 14) held an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Training at the Angsana Laguna Phuket that saw 270 LRH executives together with Laguna Phuket associates taking part.

Monday 18 June 2018, 11:41AM

The anti-bribery and corruption training was held with the objective of educating Laguna Phuket associates on an overview of anti-bribery and corruption, LRH’s “zero-tolerance” anti-corruption policies and corruption-related red flags.

More than 270 LRH executives together with Laguna Phuket associates took part in the training.

The training was held in two sessions: a morning session in English language for expatriate associates, and a Thai-language session in the afternoon.

The training is also in compliance with the Thai government’s anti-corruption policies and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) measures against bribery and corruption.

QSI International School Phuket

There was a post-training test to evaluate participants’ knowledge. The test results will be recorded for future reference.

In November 2017, LRH signed the declaration to join Thailand’s Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC). The training is part of LRH’s self-evaluation tool and supporting evidence as required by CAC.

 

 

