Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival

In response to recent news regarding a band member who travelled from Bangkok to perform in Phuket last weekend having a positive test for covid-19, Laguna Phuket has decided to postpone all Revive 555 Festival events with immediate effect. Swift actions have been taken to test the other band members and people who were in close contact with the person. To-date, all tested people have shown negative results and will self-isolate for 14 days as a further precaution.   

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Press Release

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 03:40PM

Photo: Laguna Phuket

Photo: Laguna Phuket

“As a socially responsible business, Laguna Phuket strongly supports all public health measures and strictly abides by all government regulations. Due to this unfortunate situation, we have decided to postpone our Revive 555 Festival events until further notice” said Paul Wilson, SAVP Laguna Phuket. “Whilst this is disappointing given the time, effort and expense that has gone into these events, our utmost priority is the health and wellbeing of our guests, associates and wider community.” 

Early indications show that the person had contacted Covid-19 from the latest mini-cluster in Bangkok. The person showed no symptoms and had passed through airport security and all other screening points as normal travelling to and from Bangkok. Due to strict event protocols, none of the music artists interacted with the audience and all participants were screened accordingly. 

Laguna Phuket destination hotels remain open as normal and operate in accordance with the stringent TAT Safety and Health Administration guidelines and its Group’s global SafeSanctuary protocols. The destination resort will work to reschedule all Revive 555 Festival events at a later date. In the meantime, Laguna Phuket remains a natural-distancing and extremely safe environment to visit with close family and friends this Songkran.

