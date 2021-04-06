Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival

“As a socially responsible business, Laguna Phuket strongly supports all public health measures and strictly abides by all government regulations. Due to this unfortunate situation, we have decided to postpone our Revive 555 Festival events until further notice” said Paul Wilson, SAVP Laguna Phuket. “Whilst this is disappointing given the time, effort and expense that has gone into these events, our utmost priority is the health and wellbeing of our guests, associates and wider community.”
Early indications show that the person had contacted Covid-19 from the latest mini-cluster in Bangkok. The person showed no symptoms and had passed through airport security and all other screening points as normal travelling to and from Bangkok. Due to strict event protocols, none of the music artists interacted with the audience and all participants were screened accordingly.
Laguna Phuket destination hotels remain open as normal and operate in accordance with the stringent TAT Safety and Health Administration guidelines and its Group’s global SafeSanctuary protocols. The destination resort will work to reschedule all Revive 555 Festival events at a later date. In the meantime, Laguna Phuket remains a natural-distancing and extremely safe environment to visit with close family and friends this Songkran.
