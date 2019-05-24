Laguna Phuket’s Greening Community plants 2,500 trees in one day

On May 23, Laguna Phuket marked the 13th year of its Greening Community initiative by planting 2,500 mangrove saplings at Baan Thasak Village in Pa Khlok, a sub-district in the Thalang area of Phuket.

EnvironmentCommunity

By Press Release

Friday 24 May 2019, 05:32PM

The number 2,500 for this year echoed Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary and is part of the Group’s plan to plant 25,000 trees worldwide in one year.

More than 200 volunteers, a combination of the resort’s associates, schoolchildren, community members and government officials, walked through the rain and muddy landscape to the planting site, previously surveyed by Laguna Phuket and the initiative’s strategic partners Mangrove Station 23 (Phuket) and Baan Thasak community members.

This 13th edition of Laguna Phuket’s annual tree planting event is part of its initiative that aims to raise awareness of global warming, help build greener communities and inspire the next generation of environmentalists. To date, Laguna Phuket has planted nearly 32,500 trees in Phuket and neighbouring provinces, with more than 1,500 associates and 700 community members participating since 2007.

Strategically aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in climate action, life below water and life on land, “Greening Community” is one of many initiatives set up by Laguna Phuket to support its wider goal in environment preservation according to Banyan Tree Global Foundation’s worldwide guideline for each property within the group to plant at least 2,000 trees in their respective communities each year.

For more information, visit www.lagunaphuket.com/CSR or www.facebook.com/lagunaphuketCSR