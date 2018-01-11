Laguna Phuket celebrates Children’s Day with free kid-friendly event

Aimed at encouraging and inspiring children to become active, informed and concerned citizens via fun, age-appropriate edutainment, the free-entry event will once again comprise a series of fun games, activities and entertainment for children and parents.
The event’s highlights include opportunities to taste delicious Phuket food from local vendors, a free lagoon tour and sightseeing of Laguna Phuket on shuttle boat, mini-concerts by Thailand’s leading vocalist Wichayanee Piaklin, famously known as “Gam the Star” and Tachaya Pratumwan or “Keng The Voice” with his unique mix of contemporary and traditional Thai vocal and music performances.
Thailand National Children’s Day takes place every year on the second Saturday in January. It is a day dedicated for children to have fun and spend some quality time with their families.
Entry to the event is free.
