Laguna Phuket celebrates Children’s Day with free kid-friendly event

Laguna Phuket will be hosting its 26th annual National Children’s Day Celebration this Saturday, January 13 from 8.30am to 12pm at the resort’s outdoor event venue “Laguna Grove” situated by the lagoon.

Thursday 11 January 2018, 09:58AM

Aimed at encouraging and inspiring children to become active, informed and concerned citizens via fun, age-appropriate edutainment, the free-entry event will once again comprise a series of fun games, activities and entertainment for children and parents.

The event’s highlights include opportunities to taste delicious Phuket food from local vendors, a free lagoon tour and sightseeing of Laguna Phuket on shuttle boat, mini-concerts by Thailand’s leading vocalist Wichayanee Piaklin, famously known as “Gam the Star” and Tachaya Pratumwan or “Keng The Voice” with his unique mix of contemporary and traditional Thai vocal and music performances.

Thailand National Children’s Day takes place every year on the second Saturday in January. It is a day dedicated for children to have fun and spend some quality time with their families.

Entry to the event is free.