Laguna hosts beach volleyball triple-header

VOLLEYBALL: Laguna Phuket is celebrating the return of international events and sports tourism as three major beach volleyball championships are held at the venue.

Volleyball
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 10:22AM

The recent AVC 2021 Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships ran from Nov 23-27, gathering athletes, coaches and officials from 10 countries in Asia Pacific – Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Iran – to compete on the soft sands outside Angsana Laguna Phuket.

Organised in partnership between Laguna Phuket, the Sports Authority of Thailand – Phuket province, Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and PPTV HD, the occasion highlighted the ability of Laguna Phuket to stage exceptional events and accommodate international visitors for safe, seamless and salubrious seafront stays.

The FIVB Beach Volleyball U19 World Championship is currently being held from Dec 6-11 and the FIVB Beach Volleyball U20 World Championship is set to follow from Dec 14-16. These two global events featured 28 male teams and 28 female teams from 48 countries and five continents.

Angsana Laguna Phuket was the ideal location to host these beach volleyball championships. This five-star resort specialises in creating outdoor lifestyle experiences, with a wealth of sporting facilities and nature-inspired activities. Surrounded by fresh water lagoons, the resort features a 300-metre-long free-form resort pool, fully-equipped fitness centre, water sports, mountain bike hire, island tours, diving and snorkelling excursions, award-winning golf and more.

Sports tourism has helped to put Phuket on the global map in recent years, and it will play a key role in the island’s recovery in the post-pandemic era. The recent SMASH IT webinar, co-produced by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, learned how the Phuket Sandbox initiative gave the island “first-mover advantage” and allowed it to capitalise on the return of sporting events.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Phuket also recently hosted two Asian Tour golf tournaments and the Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon are set to return in 2022. With many of these contests being televised in multiple countries, Phuket is likely to become even more attractive to global guests seeking healthier ways to live and travel.

Phuket was the first Southeast Asian destination to safely reopen to international visitors when it launched the Phuket Sandbox programme in July 2021. Laguna Phuket was instrumental in the success of the initiative, creating a series of “Safe Haven” packages at its collection of seven SHA Plus-certified hotels and resorts, and partnering Bangkok Hospital Phuket to open a PCR test centre in its Canal Village.

“Phuket is a global hub for sports tourism,” said Ravi Chandran, CEO of Laguna Resorts & Hotels.

“With the island’s outstanding infrastructure, year-round outdoor climate and world-class hospitality, we have proved that we can stage any size of event, from small groups of active travellers to major international competitions.

“Laguna Phuket is at the heart of this sector, so we are delighted to have been able to welcome the AVB and FIVB back to the island for these important tournaments. I am confident that this will help to kickstart the recovery of Phuket’s tourism industry in 2022 and beyond,” Ravi concluded.

